PENFIELD — The excitement is growing for the sixth annual Walk in Penn’s Woods on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The tree identification walk, led by students in the Penn State DuBois wildlife technology program, will take place at Camp Mountain Run on Mountain Run Road in Penfield at 1:30 p.m.
Participants will enjoy a custom 1.25-mile hike, where they will be introduced to approximately 25 species of woody plants, including a combination of native and non-native trees, shrubs and vines.
This non-traditional, education-focused hike can be characterized as “moderate in rigor,” as it will span a variety of terrain ranging from wet bottomland floodplains with visible beaver activities to gently rolling, moderately dry hillside slopes. Participants can also hear from first-year students how they are being taught common trees, shrubs and vines.
Invited guests from DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Bureau of Forestry and Pennsylvania Game Commission are also likely to be in attendance to provide additional fun tree facts and share broad information on the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
The hike does require sturdy footwear and agility to navigate narrow game trails, and it unfortunately was not designed to accommodate wheelchairs or is stroller accessible.
This is one of various sites across the state where Pennsylvanians of all ages will be getting out in the woods, building appreciation for and learning about the forest, the people who own them and the importance of caring well for them.
Pennsylvania’s woods bring values that are sometimes taken for granted. The trees and ground cover provide nutrients for the soil, food and homes for wildlife, clean air and water, wood products that we use daily, and peace and tranquility for us to enjoy. Walk in Penn’s Woods raises awareness about the importance of forests to our lives and the effort that goes into caring for them.
Since 2017, the first Sunday in October has been designated as opportunity for Pennsylvanians to join hosted walks to learn more about Penn’s Woods and gain easy access to expert forest and wildlife professionals.
For a complete list of individual walk locations, times, descriptions, ways and places to discover Penn’s Woods all year-round and more, go to www.walkinpennswoods.org. The website is regularly updated as new walks are added.
The Walk in Penn’s Woods organizing partners include the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, The Center for Private Forests at Penn State, Penn State Forestry and Wildlife Extension, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Forest Stewards, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Consulting Foresters and the Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative.
Find out more about Walk in Penn’s Woods at http://www.walkinpennswoods.org or https://www.facebook.com/walkinpennswoods.