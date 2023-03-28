DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School senior Julia Wirths gave a presentation on Poetry Out Loud at last Thursday’s school board meeting.
Wirths started off by thanking Poetry Out Loud Advisor Dorothea Hackett and the board for not only the support given to Poetry Out Loud, but also the arts, in general.
“It’s a really, really important part of our education, our school system, and I cannot thank you enough,” said Wirths.
Wirths said, “Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation competition for high school students that compete at the classroom, school, regional, state and then national levels. Students pick poems from the thousands of poems featured on the Poetry Out Loud website, and then perform them from memory, judged on accuracy, dramatization, physical presence and more.”
Wirths also defined the difference between recitation and performance.
“I prefer to say that in Poetry Out Loud poems are performed rather than recited, while recitation, to me has the connotation of being mandatory, distant, and uninspired,” said Wirths. “Performance, to me, means that the poem is said with emotion, with confidence, and with connection. Most importantly, I can absolutely say that Poetry Out Loud has afforded me the opportunity to find literature that I can empathize with literature that I see myself in. That is the beauty of this competition. It reminds both the competitor and the audience how to feel, how to connect.”
Lastly, Wirths shared lines from her all-time favorite poem, “A Litany for Survival,” by Audrey Lord, which she found through Poetry Out Loud, and performed the last two years.
Quoting the poem, Wirths said, “’So it is better to speak. Remembering we were never meant to survive. It is better that we express ourselves specifically through the spoken word, because our time on Earth is short. We are temporary, but our words last.’ That is what Poetry Out Loud celebrates, and that is why it is so undeniably important and why it’s had my heart for these past four years.”
Following Wirths presentation, Hackett talked about the competition and noted how Wirths won the local competition, then the regional competition, and ultimately placed fifth in this year’s state competition. Last year, Wirths placed second in the state competition.
“She (Wirths) has been the only student in the ArtsPath region who has won the region four years in a row,” said Hackett.
Hackett said there are about 10 students at the high school who currently participate in Poetry Out Loud. Two other Poetry Out Loud students were in attendance at the meeting, including Alex Horsley and Michael Stainbrook, who was the third-place All-School winner.
“And as a freshman, we hope that he will come back and follow in Julia’s footsteps. That would be lovely,” said Hackett.