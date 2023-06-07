KERSEY — Students at Fox Township Elementary School were recently pampered during a “Self Care Spa Day” held in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Crystal Higgins, teacher at FTES, said on Thursday, May 25, students in her classroom were visited by local beauticians, including Kara Nelson with KC Studios, Karly Bish with Beauty 210 and Tara Zavala with Mindful Message Therapy.
The women provided haircuts, nail care and massage therapy for students that day.
“We can’t thank them enough for donating their time,” said Higgins. “The students also got to participate in other relaxing activities, as well as retail therapy.”
Higgins said her students also have been engaging in social emotional learning activities in celebration of mental health awareness.
“I realized how important social emotional learning was, and continues to be,” Higgins said. “I am lucky enough that I have the opportunity to teach a class that solely concentrates on just this.”
Students have worked hard on recognizing their feelings, she explained, and coping mechanisms when they are having “big” feelings. This is where the idea for Self Care Spa Day originally came from.
Not only did the Spa Day make the students feel special, but it also showcased local businesswomen and allowed them to partner with the school’s initiative.
“The students definitely felt like the rockstars that they are,” Higgins said. “It was truly magical to see the joy on their faces.”