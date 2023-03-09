ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School students Jaxon Snyder and Adeline Shuttleworth recently organized a fundraiser benefiting the animals at the Elk County Humane Society.
Tricia Porkolab, fourth-grade teacher at SSMSES, said her two students approached Principal Chrissy Kuhar earlier in the school year with the idea to do something nice for the shelter.
“Mrs. Kuhar was very proud of the girls’ ambition, and met with them a few times to formulate a plan,” said Porkolab.
Together, they came up with the fundraiser idea “PJs for Pets.” On Friday, Feb. 17, students at SSMSSES could wear their pajamas to school, said Porkolab.
“The girls, along with the help of some friends, collected items for the Elk County Humane Society,” she said.
Through their very own idea and working alongside their fellow students, Shuttleworth and Snyder raised over $1,130. They also collected items for the animals, such as blankets, food, toys, monetary donations and treats.
The girls recently presented their collections to staff members of the ECHS, who visited the school and even brought some four-legged friends who are up for adoption with them.
Both the humane society and the school are “extremely proud” to have such caring students, said Porkolab.
“Our grade-level teachers have always said, for years, that we want our students to feel (like) a part of their community,” she said. “Experiences like this can teach our children that even little ideas make a positive impact in our world.”
Porkolab said the goal is to also help students feel proud of their accomplishments.
ECHS Operations Manager Elizabeth Erich said the shelter has the same needs as it usual does, which include donations of food, litter, treats, blankets, towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent, and bleach. There is also always a need for volunteers to help with the animals.
There are also ECHS shirts and sweatshirts for sale at the shelter.