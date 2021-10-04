REYNOLDSVILLE — C.G. Johnson Elementary School students have been participating in the “Caught Being Good” program at school, and earning rewards for their positive impacts.
First Class Children’s Foundation presented the school with a book vending machine on Friday, which will be a new reward for this program.
“It’s fantastic because first of all we’re promoting reading, and secondly it ties right into our positive behavior program,” Principal Edward Dombroski said. “This is by far the biggest prize a student could win, so this is so exciting for us.”
Other incentives for the program include free recess for the class, or lunch with the principal and a counselor.
The school has had this program for about seven years now. All the adults in the building have tickets for the program. When teachers or staff members see a student doing a kind act, they write the student’s name on a ticket, and it goes into the kindness box. Every other Friday, several names from each grade level are pulled.
Students who are chosen roll a big foam die, and are awarded the prizes from the showcase by the library.
“This is a fantastic addition to that program,” Dombroski said.
Matt Reed, founder of FCCF, approached him about two months ago with his idea for the book vending machine. Jennifer Reynolds Hamilton was a major donor to the project, and said the premise of the “Caught Being Good” program was a major draw for her.
“I feel like that’s how we change the world, and I feel like our world needs more kindness and goodness in it, so that’s why I was driven to give so much towards it,” Hamilton said.
She felt like this was a way for her to impact more young people. She said the community is great already, but that it would be even better with the children learning the “giving spirit and kindness.”
Hamilton also attended the unveiling of the machine because she wanted to see the children’s reaction to the machine. She said it made her “heart so happy” to see how excited they were about the machine.