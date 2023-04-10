ST MARYS — One hundred and fifty eleventh-grade students from St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Cameron County high schools attended the first annual Financial Reality Tour March 29.
St. Marys Area High School Mathematics and Computer Science teacher Heather Beck said the plan is to make this an annual event at SMAHS.
Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union sponsored the Financial Reality Tour, and Priority First Federal Credit Union advised and supplied program kits and materials, said Beck.
Amy Goode, program manager at the Community Education Center in St. Marys, found that Brockway Area High School held a Financial Reality Tour this year, said Beck. She then made a connection with PFCU, which also sponsored the event in Brockway.
“Students are assigned a salary based on their intended career path, and the level of education they’re planning to pursue,” said Beck.
Throughout the tour, students visit about 15 stations that represent financial responsibilities and expenses they are expected to face after graduation.
“These range from housing and transportation, to student loans to pets and charitable donations,” said Beck.
At each station, students are presented with choices related to each expense.
“Do they want to live in an apartment on their own, or will they move back in with family to save money? Will they cook most of their meals at home, or will they dine out often?” Beck said as an example.
Once completing the stations, students then have the chance to talk to a financial counselor, Beck said, gaining one-on-one knowledge about the choices they made throughout the tour.
“Together, they crunch the numbers and determine if they were over, under, or right on track for their budget, and (they) talk about strategies for balancing their budget better,” she said.
This benefits students both in the present and future, Beck said, teaching them “the importance of budgeting, staying inside of their budget, and just what is entailed in living as an adult.”
When asked what the most important thing they learned from the Financial Reality Tour was, Beck said students responded with: “I learned that I will have to cut some luxuries in order to pursue my job,” and “I learned how much food costs monthly, my parents always buy me food, so I didn’t know the expenses.”
This experience made one student realize they don’t need certain things, such as a nice car, or to be scared to live on their own, they said.
The best thing about the event, several students said, was “Getting to interact with professionals and learning from their advice.”
More than 30 volunteers from several companies/organizations participated in the stations at the tour, including:
- North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission
- Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union
- Priority First Federal Credit Union
- Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
- CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse)
- Northern Pennsylvania Regional College
- Art Heary and Sons
- The Guidance Center
- Kinetic by Windstream
- Elk County Real Estate
- St. Marys Insurance Agency
- Elk County PA Career Link
- Community Education Center
- Salvation Army Service Center
- Stackpole-Hall Foundation
- Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys
- City of St. Marys
- St. Marys Area High School
When asked to provide feedback, Reality Tour volunteers said things like it was a “great event all around,” and “truly a need within our schools,” as well as “students really studied their options, and took in the information very well.” Volunteers also said they are eager to participate again in the future.