RIDGWAY — More than one age group of students in Ridgway Area School District recently embarked on career-related tours and classroom activities.
The Community Education Center (CEC)’s DISCOVER program connects local school districts and businesses, said CEC Program Manager Amy Goode.
An “Art Career Day” was held at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School on May 9, where students embarked on an exploration day by rotating to activity stations and testing out art careers. Community guests also led activities and shared about their careers.
Students began art career exploration prior to this day, though, during the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous event, said Goode.
Chainsaw carver Evelyn Morgan of Delaware visited with fifth-grade students, sharing information and stories about her career in chainsaw carving. The class also spent an afternoon at the Rendezvous.
“Art Career Day was created as a continuation of exploring careers related to the arts where students rotated through art career centers to get a ‘hands-on experience,’” said Goode. “Art comes in many forms, and we wanted to provide students with an introduction to the variety of careers available for those who are creative and have a passion for all things artistic.”
Goode said this is an opportunity for students to learn about careers they might be interested in in the future.
“I was impressed with the creativity and talent that many of the students expressed that day through their sketches, dancing and creations,” Goode said.
The day concluded with a “Career Escape Room” led by CEC staff.
“Students worked in teams solving problems and assessing their own skills and career interests,” she said.
Students also completed a “self reflection” after the event, Goode noted.
Career Cruise
A “Career Cruise” was also held at Ridgway Area High School May 8, which is held quarterly for its 10th grade Career Class, said Goode.
Students heard from community representatives that day, including staff from American Axle Manufacturing and Dickinson Center Inc.. They toured downtown Ridgway, had lunch at Pisano’s Pizza II and also visited the Elk County Courthouse.
“In the classroom, we discuss the local jobs, top employers, and hot jobs in the area,” said Goode. “Going out into the community helps the students relate what they heard to actual jobs they can see themselves doing in the future.”
The students were able to see many businesses and buildings around town that they otherwise may not know about, Goode said.
“The Career Cruise lets them get a peek inside and helps creates a connection to local employers for the students to reach out to when they are looking for a future job,” she said.
Other DISCOVER endeavors that have taken place recently include a “Women in Manufacturing” program for young women from St. Marys Area High School and Otto-Eldred School District, which included a panel of women from local manufacturers as guest speakers, as well as company tours on May 3.
The annual “Career on Wheels” program will also take place at South St. Marys Street Elementary School May 23.