ST. MARYS — Students are now serving up smiles “one cup at a time” every Friday at St. Marys Area Middle School.
Sydney Charters, who teaches life skills and autism support at SMAMS, said she has both sixth- and seventh-grade students this year.
“We have an activities of daily living/community-based instruction course where we learn life skills relevant to life after school,” she explained.
A coffee cart, run by Charters’ students, will be serving coffee drinks to staff members at SMAMS every Friday.
The idea for this came from Charters’ mentor, Jill Fox, who runs a coffee cart with her students at Fox Township Elementary School.
“I found my own version scrolling through Pinterest, and (by) assessing my students’ individual needs,” she said.
Her students focus on vocational and independent living skills, such as counting money, reading an order and practicing “appropriate social skills,” Charters said.
Sixth graders will be responsible for the coffee cart, but seventh-grade students will help with preparations, too, she noted.
“Students will be responsible for reading orders from the teachers, making coffee and delivering coffee to each staff member,” Charters said, as well as counting money and keeping track of the carts’ profits.
“We will donate the money to a worthy cause at the end of the year, after stocking initial supplies for the next school year.”
The coffee cart had its trial run this past Friday, said SMAMS Principal Julie Boyer, who said this is a great addition to the school and its students and staff.
This initiative is about more than serving up a cup of joe. There are several benefits to everyone involved, said Charters.
“I am so proud of this project and all it has to offer for our school,” she said.
The positive experience not only provides hands-on learning for students, but will bring smiles to students and staff each week.
“I know both students and staff are so excited.”