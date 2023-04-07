KERSEY — Fox Township Elementary School students and staff were jamming in style throughout “Music March Madness” — a month-long initiative everyone enjoyed.
Amanda Vollmer, St. Marys Area School District instructional coach, and teacher Andrew Yost facilitate the student council at FTES. Together, they and the students come up with different types of projects to do each month.
“Last year, to go along with the college basketball March Madness, we thought it would be fun to have some type of bracket battle in our school, and decided on a song battle,” said Vollmer.
Student council members came up with the 16 songs that were used, she said, and there was a “face-off” each day until the winner remained.
This year, FTES music teacher Courtney Foote mentioned that March is “Music in Our Schools Month.”
Working together, staff came up with 16 new songs.
“We specifically planned it so that students would get a taste of different genres, instead of just current top hits,” said Vollmer.
The result was four songs in four genres –classical, jazz, ‘60s and ‘80s.
Vollmer said each morning, she sent out a Google Form with the day’s two musical challengers from the bracket, which was displayed in the hallway, as well as songs on YouTube.
“Teachers played the songs for the students at some point during the day, and then the class voted and submitted their favorite,” she said.
At the end of the day, the winner was announced.
The “championship battle” came down to “I Feel Good” by James Brown (‘60s), and “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi (‘80s), which was unanimously the school winner.
Students could choose to wear red or blue, SMASD colors, to support the song they wanted to win. There was also a dress up day face-off between the ‘60s and ‘80s finalists, where students and staff enjoyed sporting some groovy outfits.
March Music Madness brought a lot of spirit and fun vibes throughout the school, said Vollmer, while also exposing students to different varieties of music.
“I loved to walk down the hall in the mornings and hear the kids singing along and see them dancing,” she said. “I could hear the cheers at the end of the day when the day’s winner was announced.”