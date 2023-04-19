ST. MARYS — Heather Cuyler, recreational planner with Pashik + MTR, gave an update on the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan during Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
The Comprehensive Parks and Open Space Plan is a tool that will assist the city in building “high-quality park, recreation, natural resource conservation and trail systems,” as well as provide direction in enhancing the quality of recreational opportunities, facilities and trails offered to the public, and increasing chances of receiving needed grants, said Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
Cuyler told council she has been working with the City of St. Marys Recreation Board on this plan for 12-plus months. They are currently in the “review and adoption stage” of the process. Before being presented to council for adoption, the plan is reviewed by several officials and provided to DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources).
Presenting a detailed PowerPoint for council to view, Cuyler said they have looked at benchmarking for national standards, stating that St. Marys has more parks and facilities than the national average and has much to offer to the community.
She noted that throughout the process, DCNR encourages the city and the staffing consultant to reach out to the community for input. They have engaged with the steering committee, offered a community questionnaire and key issues survey, held stakeholder interviews and focus groups, said Cuyler, as well as hosted an open house April 21.
With over 653 responses to the community questionnaire, formulated by Pashek + MTR and a study committee, it was found that the most important issues are:
- Improving amenities in existing parks
- Updating the St. Marys Community Pool
- Increasing “safe connections within and beyond neighborhoods for walking and biking”
- Protecting natural resources in the PA Wilds
Cuyler noted that St. Marys is located in “such a great location within the PA Wilds,” and should use it to its advantage.
She also went over mission and vision statements, including, “To enhance the quality of life by providing the best possible public recreational facilities, open natural spaces and inclusive programs for our citizens.”
There are six different goals outlined within the plan, which include sustainable funding, partnerships and recreational programming, to name a few.
Providing a park system that is safe, useable, sustainable, attractive and fun entails several focus points, she said, like removing outdated play equipment, increasing maintenance staff, community pool renovations and identifying areas in city parks that are not ADA compliant.
And, as they redevelop, the goal is to also “update recreation areas to minimize impacts on the environment,” such as focusing on stormwater issues.
Other points included in the presentation:
- Enhancing the recreation board’s capacity as an advisory board
- Developing a system of multi-use “interconnecting trails and greenways that provide opportunities for exercise, alternative transportation and recreation”
- Developing and adopting a 10-year capital improvement plan, and establishing an annual budget
- Marketing outdoor recreation/the PA Wilds
- Ensuring that a “wide variety of reception programming is available” to meet residents’ needs
There is “lots to think about and do” in the next 10 years, concluded Cuyler.
“I’m always here to be a guide,” she said. “This has been a lot of work and dedication by your community members.”