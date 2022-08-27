DuBOIS — Around 30 residents at Christ the King Manor received a special furry friend on Thursday during the second annual “Adopt a Pet” event, hosted by the Companions of the Heart Adoptables charity.
The mission of the group is to bring comfort to nursing home residents in Clearfield County by giving them a new stuffed animal and a forever companion, said Founder Amy Gardner. The first event was held for memory care patients at CTKM in August 2021.
In the activity room at the facility, each resident was able to look at and touch each stuffed animal and read its name tag, which includes a name, date of birth and things they enjoy, such as long walks and favorite snacks. They then chose the animal they wanted, and signed a certificate of adoption, including both their name and the animal’s name.
The stuffed animals have brought so much joy into the residents’ lives, as it is very difficult for them to give up their pets when they go into a longterm care facility, said CTKM Activities Director Robin Badger.
Residents will also choose a stuffed animal based on pets they had throughout their lives, such as Mary Snyder, who chose a Siamese cat she named “Princess Yum Yum,” since she had Siamese cats throughout her lifetime, said Badger.
And, Lois Webster, who adopted a black and white dog named Butch, and says she was always bringing stray animals home growing up.
The stuffed animals are made as realistic as possible, with several options including dogs, cats, horses, bears, a kangaroo and even a walrus.
Some residents still have their animal from last year, Badger said, and have been known to even feed and brush them.
Recommended Video
It is also positive for residents to be able to find comfort in holding and petting their new pets, she noted. Many were seen snuggled up and even taking a nap with their animal on Thursday.
Twin sisters Mary Corey and Betty Furka, both residents at the manor, enjoyed going around the stuffed animal tables together, helping one another choose a friend.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CTKM had to become less of a pet-friendly facility than it normally is, said Badger, and hasn’t been able to welcome therapy dogs and other furry visitors. So, this experience has been especially important during this time.
It is also nice for the residents to be able to gather together normally once again and enjoy social activities, she noted.
Gardner said the group will also be going to Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville to provide its residents with stuffed animals in September.
There are also five white stuffed bears that will now be designated as “Companions Memorial” bears named Mandie, in honor of Gardner’s best friend and partner in the Companions of the Heart Adoptables charity, who died suddenly in April.
“I needed to honor Mandie in some way, and give her daughter something (she can be) proud to see as she grows,” said Gardner.
Visit Companions of the Heart Adoptables on Facebook.