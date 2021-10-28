REYNOLDSVILLE — A Stump Creek woman has been jailed on alleged drug charges in two separate cases.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Tiffany Marie Campbell, 31, of Stump Creek, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility –both felony charges.
In a second case, the Jefferson County DA filed these same charges against Campbell. One case is filed with Magisterial Judge David Inzana’s office, and the other is filed with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with Inzana’s office, an officer contacted Campbell through text about buying controlled substances from her. Campbell allegedly told the officer she only had a “teen” and that she would sell it for $125.
The officer and Campbell arranged to meet, where she provided the officer with a Ziplock bag allegedly containing a crystalline substance. The officer paid Campbell the $125, after which Campbell said she was “re-upping” and would hold a “whole one” for the officer later, according to the affidavit.
The substance in the bag allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and was entered into evidence.
According to the affidavit filed with Bazylak’s office, police spoke with a confidential informant who said they could purchase crystal methamphetamine from Campbell. Police asked if a deal could be arranged with them directly, and provided a cell phone number.
Campbell later called the officer and allegedly discussed meeting. The officer arranged to buy a “ball” for $250 from Campbell. The two later met at the TA in Brookville.
The officer said Campbell met and got into their vehicle at the TA, and handed over an envelope which allegedly contained a crystalline substance. The officer paid Campbell, and the two then reportedly discussed if the officer would be interested in buying from her regularly.
According to the affidavit, the substance from the envelope later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Campbell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent. She has waived her right to a preliminary hearing with both Bazylak and Inzana.