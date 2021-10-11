REYNOLDSVILLE — A Stump Creek woman is facing felony charges in multiple cases for allegedly selling drugs to undercover police officers around the area.
The Jefferson County District Attorney filed charges against Tiffany Marie Campbell, 31, of Stump Creek, including manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility –both felony charges. These charges are filed with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.
These same charges were filed against Campbell in a second case filed with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for the charges filed with Inzana’s office, an officer contacted Campbell to see if she was “still good.” After several text messages between the two, Campbell allegedly told the officer she only had a “teen” left, according to officers.
The officer met with Campbell at an agreed location and allegedly bought a crystalline substance in a Ziplock bag for $125. She allegedly told the officer she was “re-upping” later and would save a whole “eight-ball” for the officer.
According to an affidavit for the charges filed with Bazylak’s office, a confidential informant contacted police about assisting in the purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Campbell. Officers asked to find out if Campbell would deal with them directly, and to pass along their phone number.
Campbell later called the officer, and a meeting was reportedly arranged for the next day for the officer to get a “ball.”
The next day, officers arrived at the meeting location, but had to rearrange to meet with Campbell later that day. When the officer met with Campbell, she gave them an envelope with a Ziploc bag allegedly containing a crystalline substance.
The officer allegedly paid $250 for the substance. After this, Campbell allegedly started discussing if the officer would want to arrange to buy from her regularly, according to an affidavit.
Campbell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail at 10 percent. She waived her right to a hearing with Judge Bazylak. She also has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Judge Inzana.