DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee decided at last week’s meeting that the subcommittee meetings will not be open to the public.
Prior to the unanimous vote, Solicitor Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis, said, “Are they public meetings?” is a different question than “Can people come to them?”
“And as your chairman said, the subcommittees need to be as independent, as agile as they can, to get a bunch of work done quickly,” said Gabriel. “If somebody wants to come to your meeting or you want someone to come to your meeting, definitely have them. There is no legal requirement for them to be public meetings. And if you had them, if you operated them as public meetings, that would slow you way down, because that means they have to be advertised. And you have to do a format like this, which is really difficult when they’re trying to gather information and be sort of informal.”
However, how the nine-member consolidation committee decides to do business is a policy decision because solicitors don’t have anything to say about policy decisions, said Gabriel.
“I’ve had four or five residents approach me, as well as all the supervisors, and they wanted me to bring up, as a representative to this committee, that they feel that the meeting should be at least open for public attendance, if not public comment,” said Kevin Salandra, who is a township supervisor on the consolidation committee. “That way the public can hear what’s going on and listen. And then, if they should come to this meeting to make public comment, if they have a question or concern about something that’s going on. But like I said, it’s just been brought to my attention that a lot of people feel that they should at least have the right to listen.”
“I don’t mind, obviously this meeting’s open to the public,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, who is the city manager. “I think this meeting should be. I think the subcommittees, my personal opinion, shouldn’t be opened up. There’s just so much stuff to go over, different times and you got to advertise what you’re going over. If you don’t go over that, you got to go over something different. There’s just too many items. That’s just my opinion. This committee is open to the public. I like that format, if somebody has a question, they can come here. I agree to that. But I’d hate to see the subcommittees open up.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh discussed what he has heard from several people.
“One is, you definitely want the public involved, and the nice thing is, we do give the subcommittee updates at this meeting so that if someone had a question for that subcommittee chair, they could ask it,” said Arbaugh. “There’s our official minutes, so we will have these online, available to the public, as a result of this meeting. The second thing was brought up that people may not be as comfortable talking in front of the public, or as free. So Herm’s dealing with fire stations and which fire stations may need to be closed. People may not feel free to express their individual opinions in front of the public, they might want to as a group, a cohesive group. So these kinds of concerns come up.”
Committee member Joe Mitchell said he thinks the decision should be left up to the discretion of the committee chairman and their committee.
“I think that every committee chair and every committee is approachable,” said Mitchell. “If somebody comes to me and wants to have a discussion about finance, I shouldn’t have to have a public meeting to do so. And I shouldn’t have to come back here to ask permission if they can attend one of my meetings. I think that everybody here is a reasonable person that would listen to what anybody from the public has to say. We are the public, that’s the transparency in this, is it’s a group of public officials put together for this. I don’t see the benefit of advertising it and creating an uproar for a meeting just to get together. But I think if there’s any complaints that somebody is not being transparent, that’s what it comes back to here. That’s why we have public comment here that they can come and complain that Joe Mitchell on finance committee, isn’t paying attention to my taxes, that are going to be too high. That’s what we’re put together for.”
“So to build on what Joe’s saying ... I believe we have a website now. If it’s not up and running, we’ll be up and running soon that we could put the contact information for each one of the chairs,” said committee member Chris Nasuti. “And if someone from the public has a question, they should be able to reach out to them. We can respond to their question and invite them to the meeting, give them updates to answer their specific questions, but to do a public advertisement for each one, I think it’s going to be too much for... I think that the contact information being accessible will hopefully encourage people to ask questions, give their opinions.”
“I guess one thing, just for the newspaper, hopefully they can let everybody know,” said Salandra. “The subcommittees are in the process of making recommendations. So they’re still in the beginnings of the process. They don’t even know what the recommendations are going to be yet.”
‘We haven’t even formally approved our marching orders yet, and people think stuff’s written in stone,” said Mitchell.
“I’m on the board of Treasure Lake,” said committee Chairman Richard Whitaker. “We used to have ... every meeting was a public meeting. It was a disaster because people were coming upset before we even had a chance to decide what we were going to do. And that really slowed the process down. So we went through agenda building meetings, executive meetings, but we don’t vote on anything until we come to these public meetings. I would highly recommend that we want to keep the public totally informed. And what we do up there, which we don’t have to do here, is we publicize it 21 days before the next meeting and people have the right to read it.”
Whitaker made a recommendation that 21 days before an agenda item is voted on by a committee that it be posted on the DuBois and Sandy Township websites, and the public be invited to that meeting to discuss any issues they have with that. He suggested that the subcommittee meetings be closed to the public and individuals invited to ask pertinent questions of the committee.
“I think as fast as we’re moving, putting a hard timeline of 21 day might be difficult,” said Nasuti. “There’s going to be things that are popping up weekly, I think. And especially if we’re meeting every two weeks at this point.”
Arbaugh, to clarify, said, “we are required to post the agendas at least 24 hours before the meeting.”
“It is accurate that the subcommittees aren’t going to vote on anything,” said Gabriel. “This committee is going to do that.”
“I kind of like what Chris and Joe said, if you have the contact information out there and everybody’s willing to listen to the public and talk to them, that that’s kind of this middle ground,” said Salandra.
The committee unanimously approved not opening the subcommittee meetings to the public, but that those subcommittees should decide at their own discretion if they want to draw people in for their expertise.
“And obviously everything has to come back to this committee and be advertised, and be so the public can have their chance to form their opinion or make comments,” said Suplizio.