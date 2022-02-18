DuBOIS — Chairmen of the six subcommittees involved with the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee provided updates on their efforts to move the process along at the latest meeting.
The subcommittees include: Police, fire, administration and facilities, public works/water/sewer, finance and codes and zoning.
Police
Police subcommittee Chairman Kris Kruzelak said the group's two meetings were very productive.
"Our number one duty on our list, I believe, is recommending staff so we can come up with some numbers," said Kruzelak. "We can project out ... both police departments are working on contracts now. So we might be able to come to close numbers for (the) finance (committee), for not only staff. We want to make sure we're establishing patrol zones and that those patrol zones are staffed with the officers who'll be efficient ... we're working through that, had a lot of good discussion."
For their next meeting, Kruzelak said the subcommittee will try to pinpoint the patrol zones and staffing them.
"Our next step would be working on a rank structure," he said. "We're being productive. Not a lot done yet, but it's going to happen."
Public Works
Public Works subcommittee Chairman Chris Nasuti said the group met and discussed how the township currently runs their public works department and how the City of DuBois runs theirs. The group, which received their task assignments at the same meeting, said they will tackle them right away with the department structure, job descriptions, facilities and make recommendations for the committee to forward onto budget, finance and administration.
Fire
Fire subcommittee Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio said the group has met twice.
"We know it's a very aggressive timeline. We had two very good meetings, the first one was more just getting to know what the two departments are like," said Suplizio. "The second meeting was a little bit more aggressive in talking. We gave out some assignments of the subcommittees to break down and talk to each of the fire companies that are out there, now there's nine.
"Fire companies are out there, broke them up that each fire company will get addressed twice, let them voice their opinions, see if they have any ideas and knowing that we have an aggressive timeline here, we got a lot to do, to get it done in a short amount of time," said Suplizio. "We'll keep plugging away ... have another meeting, maybe even this week. I did invite our solicitor, hopefully the next meeting we have I'd like to have our solicitor there, to just kind make sure, obviously it's a very sentimental for the fire departments ... it's a touchy situation so we're going to keep moving along then start meeting at least once a week."
Finance
Finance subcommittee Chairman Joe Mitchell said he and fellow committee member Kevin Salandra had a short discussion about finance.
"I did reach out to consultants for some guidance on how exactly finance moves forward," said Mitchell. "It does seem like a gigantic task, considering our subcommittee really touches every single other subcommittee, and really plays a big part in all of them. So I sent a email out to all of our members.
"However, we didn't formally have a meeting yet, because we really were looking for that direction at this point, and I think the overall structure of how we would like to see it, move forward is not necessarily look so much at the past in how departments will be put together and basing our budgets on how the departments did operate," said Mitchell. "I think that we would like to see and correct me if I'm wrong Kevin, I think what we would like to see is for each of the subcommittees to put together an efficient operation and come back to us with what that looks like. I think you have to keep in mind on what it costs in the past and what those finances already need, but you can't get so hung up in the past that we're doing things just because we always have. Let's do it right, let's make it efficient and then, obviously our committee is going to do our best to look at all the funding sources out there and make it happen."
Administration and Facilities
Administration and Facilities Chairman Shawn Arbaugh said the group did have an organizational meeting and it went very well.
"Everyone's really looking forward to it and we have some good experts on the crew, so we're really excited," said Arbaugh. "One of our primary tasks is going to be facility locations. What do we do? Where are people going to sit at the end of the day, so that's one thing, we're really working on tackling. In fact, our next meeting will be here, this (city) building. So we start walking through some of these facilities, seeing what's here, get these guys with construction experience to see what makes sense, but it's a good meeting and we're looking forward to the tasks and moving forward."
Codes and Zoning
Codes and Zoning Chairman Daniel Kohlhepp said the group didn't have their first formal meeting as of last week although he did talk to all of the subcommittee members on the phone.
"Given enough notice we've scheduled our meetings for the first and third Wednesdays of every month, here in this room because it's such a big committee with so many people, they thought this would be the best place for us to start," said Kohlhepp. "Now given the schedule we have, I think we need to re-look at our meeting schedule, so we'll be looking at that again and we can respond to it and we have a lot of, pretty solid people on the zoning and ordinance committee who have lots of background in this and I think that after Wednesday's meeting we'll be able to have some subcommittees and assignments and try to meet our schedule."