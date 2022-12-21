ST. MARYS — Holiday events, downtown Christmas decor and more were recognized by City of St. Marys Council members during Monday evening’s meeting.
During his manager’s report, Joe Fleming gave a “thank you” and congratulated everyone who made 2022 “Light Up Night” a success.
There were many activities throughout the day, he said, bringing people “flooding” downtown. To his knowledge, this year brought the largest crowd ever.
Fleming addressed “Letters to Santa,” a new initiative of the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation department, stating that children who submitted a letter at City Hall should be receiving their letter back from Santa this week.
The inaugural Gingerbread 5K Dash, a fundraiser for parks and recreation programs held Sunday, was a “massive” success, with 190 participants signed up, said Fleming.
“It’s incredible for its first year,” he said. “It has been amazing to see the participation rate in the community.”
On the COSM Parks & Rec Facebook page, Director Dani Schneider said the amount of support shown for this new event was overwhelming. She also thanked the volunteers who made it all possible.
Many awards were given out to the best participants in each category, as well as costume awards for “Best Santa, Tackiest, Ugliest Sweater, Best Couple, Biggest Grinch, Bah-Humbug and Most Festive.”
During Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Sally Geyer also commended those who made Light Up Night a success, as well as the nativity display and holiday decorations on the Diamond downtown this time of year.
Geyer also said how much she likes the new Community Calendar.
“It was well done, and a nice asset to our downtown,” she said.
Geyer thanked Fleming and everyone involved in working to bring new businesses and opportunities here throughout the year.
Geyer also noted that an above-view of St. Marys has been featured on “Fox & Friends’” morning show at least four times, particularly of the Diamond downtown.
Ice skating will indeed take place at Benzinger Park again this year, depending on weather, likely later in January, Fleming said.
In other city news, traffic cameras are starting to come online, Fleming said. Two are in place at this time, and the six remaining will be installed shortly.
Elk County EMA (Emergency Management Agencies) have started to develop an emergency hazard identification plan, which the city is taking part in. When the plan is completed, it will be presented to council for approval.
This allows them to apply for federal funding in the case of an emergency declaration being placed on the city, Fleming explained.
For storm weather notifications and alerts, Fleming recommended downloading the My St. Marys City App.
City Hall offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the holiday season.