DuBOIS — Newly elected Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott and re-elected Supervisor Mark Sullivan were sworn in at Monday’s reorganization meeting. Their terms end Dec. 31, 2026.
Bill Beers will serve as the new supervisors chairman and Kevin Salandra will be the vice chairman. The other supervisor is Sam Mollica.
Other appointments included Shelly Reasinger as secretary-treasurer, Bob Wilson as vacancy board member, Shawn Arbaugh as township manager, Michael Haynes as township engineer and Salzman Hughes as township solicitor.
Arbaugh will be the voting delegate to the state convention.
Chuck Meier was appointed to the zoning hearing board. His term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
The treasurer’s bond will remain at $700,000.
Keystone Collections will be paid a commission of 1.7 percent on earned income and local services taxes.
Elected township tax collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush will be paid 2 percent commission on collections.
Township holidays include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The township office will be closed the day after Thanksgiving with employees using a personal day.
The supervisors, who also serve as the township’s Municipal Authority, also reorganized, with Beers being named chairman and Salandra vice chairman.
The business mileage rate for 2022 is set by the IRS at 58.5 cents per mile.
Arbaugh will serve as the Right-To-Know officer.
Larry Bickel will continue to serve as the Emergency Management coordinator and Bob Wilson will serve as the assistant EMA coordinator.
Authorization was given to township employees to attend various workshops, seminars, etc., with prior approval of the manager or board of supervisors provided sufficient funds are budgeted for this purpose.
Resolutions dealing with wages and benefits and destruction of specified records were approved.