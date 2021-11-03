Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results from Clearfield County as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DuBOIS — Few contested races were on the ballots in DuBois and Sandy Township in Tuesday’s general election for local government and school board races.
Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham said no issues were reported with regard to the election, who noted that unofficial results were posted on the county website on election night.
“It’s been really quiet here (election office),” said Graham, noting, however, that election turnout seemed to be low as of around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“I don’t think it’s great,” she said, but acknowledging it was probably better in the DuBois-Sandy Township area than in the rest of the county because of the consolidation referendum and the district judge race.
Graham said there were a total of 48,078 registered voters in Clearfield County. She said they sent out a total of 3,250 mail-in ballots and have received about 2,800.
Sandy Township
In Sandy Township, three candidates ran for two six-year term seats on the Board of Supervisors. including J. Barry Abbott Sr., who won both the Democratic and Republican nomination in the May 18 primary; incumbent James L. Jeffers, who won the Democratic nomination; and incumbent Mark T. Sullivan. Sullivan and Abbott won the two seats Tuesday, with Sullivan getting 2,017 votes followed by 1,489 for Abbott. Jeffers received 1,019 votes.
Tax Collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush ran unopposed for another four-year term in the position. She won both the Democratic and Republican nomination in the primary.
City of DuBois
There were no contested races in the City of DuBois.
Edward L. Walsh, who was appointed mayor in August 2020 following the resignation of Randy Schmidt, ran unopposed for the remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker won re-election to the four-year term.
Republican Shannon Renee Gabriel, who was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council, ran for the remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
Republicans Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh sought re-election to two four-year term seats.
Republican David Allen Volpe ran for the remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. Volpe was appointed to the controller’s position in August 2020.
DuBois Area School Board
Although there were no contested races on the printed ballot for five available DuBois Area School Board seats, with three incumbents running unopposed, several residents announced write-in campaigns in the last several weeks leading up to the election.
In Region A, which encompasses the City of DuBois, incumbents David Schwab and Albert Varacallo III did not seek re-election for one four-year term seat and one two-year term seat.
Republican Charlie Watt was on the ballot for both the two-year and four-year seats. Recently, Deidre Brown announced her write-in candidacy for the Region A seat.
Watt received 1,210 votes to 285 for write-in candidates.
Incumbents Lawrence Joseph Salone and Jeffrey S. Madinger were running for re-election in Region B, which includes Sandy, Huston and Union townships and Falls Creek Borough in Clearfield County. Both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots for two four-year term seats. Recently, Brooke Porada and Steve Russo, both of Sandy Township and Treasure Lake, announced they were write-in candidates for District B.
Salone received 1,971 votes and Madinger earned 1,821 votes. Write-in candidates accounted for 1,447 votes.
In Region C, which includes Brady Township and Troutville Borough in Clearfield County and Sykesville and Reynoldsville boroughs and Winslow Township in Jefferson County, incumbent Sam Armagost was running unopposed for re-election. He cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for one four-year term seat. Kent Smith announced his write-in candidacy for school director in District C.
Armagost had 372 votes to 68 for any write-ins.
Specific write-in results were not available Tuesday night.
Clearfield County
The contested races in Clearfield County included prothonotary and clerk of courts, where incumbent Brian K. Spencer, a Republican, was challenged by Democrat Curtis James Campman four the four-year seat, in addition to the controller seat where Republican Robert Edwards Jr. and Democrat Zachary Bloom were running for a four-year term.
Unofficially, Spencer defeated Campman, 12,189-4,969, while Edwards beat Bloom, 12,249-4,876.
Clearfield County Sheriff Michael B. Churner ran unopposed for re-election to another four-year term.