DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton gave an update on summer projects at the latest board meeting.
According to Benton, the new track at Mansell Stadium is complete, while the Wasson Elementary and Oklahoma Elementary renovation and expansion projects are nearing final completion.
The C.G. Johnson HVAC replacement and LED lighting is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Benton said the DuBois Area High School rooftop unit replacement project for the E-wing and main office are in progress, while the high school pool concrete restoration is 90 percent complete.
New furniture was scheduled to be delivered July 24 and included 17 classrooms in the high school, including the PAES Lab and Virtual Academy, the small group common areas at the top of each of the three stairwells at the DuBois Area Middle School. She said materials are on site at the PAES Lab and staff training is scheduled for this month.
New furniture for the STEM rooms at Juniata Elementary School and C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Benton also said with regard to aquaponics at the the high school, the tanks are on site and will be operational at the start of the new school year.
Summer food truck
Benton said there was a record of 156 meals served on Friday, July 7 and thanked Food Service Director Tom Koscienski and staff. She said approximately 600 meals are served per day.
Summer school programs
Benton also discussed the district’s elementary summer school program in which approximately 300 students participated in English Language Arts (ELA), math and enrichment.
With regard to the extended school year program, she said 76 students participated and 63 students participated in STEM Camp.
She thanked the custodial staff for working hard to prepare for and to work around all of the summer programs at the middle school and high school. She also thanked the administrators for leading the programs and to the teachers for facilitating all of the programs.