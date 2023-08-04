SUMMERVILLE — Summerville’s story continues to grow as its new train station is becoming a reality.
A dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning for a new pavilion and tables located near the LEF&C bobber caboose, which is now being restored. Serving as master of ceremonies for the program was “Conductor” Charlie Simpson.
He welcomed the large audience and gave a brief history of the Summerville Story Project, which was begun in July 2013 by four people: Joyce Aaron, Bertha Reitz, Dan Bowser and Martha Smith. The purpose of the Summerville Story Project, he said, “is to recognize the past and contribute to the future. This is the place we call home and people are helping us bring it back to life.” The group’s first projects were publishing a history of Summerville and the placement of 10 historical signs around the town.
The newest project is the creation of a structure reminiscent of Summerville’s old train station, beginning with a pavilion. Simpson said “money being a blocking factor,” volunteers began creating and selling calendars and other Summerville-related items. ‘Money from generous contributors and profits from the sale items was squirreled away,” he said.
“In September 2022, a major benefactor appeared. Gerald Lindenmuth, of Lindenmuth Family Foundation in Austin, Texas, was visiting his aunt, Pat Davis,” Simpson said. “He heard of the plan to build a pavilion on the old train site and offered to provide the funds for the structure, in memory of his grandparents, Haze and Julia Davis.”
Lindenmuth was present for the dedication. “I did go to first grade here with Miss (Mary) Wesson and I have many fond memories of coming here in the summers. Most of the time when we were in Fort Knox, Ky., my sister, little brother and I would be sent up here for the summer. It was great,” he said.
“I would like to dedicate this to my grandparents. I think they moved here in 1937 and my granddad passed away in ‘89 and my grandmother in the early 2000s, so they lived here pretty much their whole lives,” he said. As he unveiled the plaque dedicating the pavilion, he said, “Many were the times we walked up and down these railroad tracks when we were younger, great memories.” Several members of his family attended the ceremony.
Also recognized during the program were families who donated tables and benches in the pavilion. The pavilion was designed by January Meyers, of Meley Engineering, and constructed by Wayne Depp, of Ross W. Construction Company.
Simpson briefly reviewed the arrival of the caboose, donated to the community by Sid Walker and towed from Miola to its current location at the Redbank Valley Trail Head by Cade Kennemuth and helpers in July 2022. It is now being restored by contractor Depp, with the Lindenmuth Family Foundation paying for the restoration.
Dan Bowser, a member of the Summerville Story Project, said, “Since the beginning of 2013, the Summerville Story Project has taken on a life of its own.” He mentioned some of the projects which have spun off the group’s efforts, including the Veterans Memorial, the Neighbor to Neighbor program and the Summerville Visionaries, who are developing a community garden this year.
He said the next phase of the train station project will be the construction of a “building reminiscent of the train station and a restroom,” already marked out beside the pavilion.
“The best part of this whole experience is all the people who have shown up to help,” he said. “It is unbelievable.”
Bowser invited anyone who is interested in learning more about the Summerville Story Project to attend the monthly meetings, held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month in the library.