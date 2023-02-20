DuBOIS — Some of the highlights of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Band Festival, hosted by the DuBois Area High School, were discussed at last Thursday’s board work session.
Julia Wirths, student representative, told the board during her report that a total of 140-some students from 27 different schools across District 3 participated in the event which was held Feb. 8-10. It was the first time since 1992 that the district hosted the festival. She said some of the students who passed their auditions will be moving on to participate in regionals on March 23.
Superintendent Wendy Benton noted that Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Toven from West Point was the guest conductor for the program. On Feb. 10, a public concert was presented in the DAHS auditorium and that some members of the West Point Hellcats performed. The Hellcats trace their heritage back to the American Revolution, when General George Washington established the garrison of West Point and appointed a fifer and drummer for signaling in camp, according to their website.
“It was incredible,” said Benton. “And so many times during that event anyone that took to the mic expressed their appreciation to all of you (board) for supporting this and providing the opportunity.”
Benton also said that DAHS Director of Bands Melinda Swauger asked her to extend her appreciation to the board for all of their support of band events over the last several years.
With approximately 140 students staying at local hotels, Benton said hotel staff and also Toven noted that the students were perfectly behaved.
Poetry Out Loud
Benton also recognized Wirths, who recently won the regional Poetry Out Loud contest and will compete in the state competition for the fourth time. In 2022, Wirths was named the PA Poetry Out Loud runner-up.
We Care For Kids
Benton also informed the board about the nonprofit We Care For Kids, based in DuBois.
“Their mission is to provide local children in kindergarten through 12th grade with the basic necessities, include clothing, shoes, and toiletries,” said Benton. “In every one of our schools you will find these little booklets and you can tear off one of these cards that explains what We Care For Kids is. Then anyone can write down the staff name, the school and the room, and anything that if you know of a child that is in need, you fill out this card, you hand it over to the secretary, they have a designated point of contact for We Care For Kids. They (staff) scan and email that to We Care For Kids. And oftentimes within the day, if not the next day, members of We Care For Kids, they go out and if they do not have items that you need for that child, they go out and they buy them.”
Benton said she was talking recently with her contacts from We Care For Kids, Susan Hassan and Danielle Knarr, and they said they want to be called first when there is a child in need — “that’s what they’re called to do.”
“I’m very, very grateful for them and just the awareness of everyone in the district that we are able to meet the needs of our kids,” said Benton.
National Week of Hope
“I’m just so proud of our middle school and high school Hope Squads for their continued efforts to bring suicide prevention and awareness to your peers,” said Benton. “The theme this year is Pause, Breathe, and Hope. Really what they’re trying to get kids to do is to just pause. And then they talk about the importance of taking four rests to relax your mind and bodies, and the hope component of that is the self-care for yourself and the care for others.”
Benton said last Thursday was the official Day of Hope Proclamation with DuBois Mayor Ed Walsh visiting both the middle and high schools.
“And a special thank you to Sunny 106 because honestly, without their support and their grant writing, I don’t know that we would be where we are with Hope Squad today,” said Benton. “They (Sunny) also funded a photo booth for the kids at the middle school so they could use that to celebrate the Week of Hope at the middle school.”
Other activities
Also during the student representatives’ report, Wirths said the DAHS Book Club is working hard for the Westmoreland Reading Competition on March 6.
“The two teams have been preparing since December and are glad to be reading books that were all donated through Donors’ Choose,” said Wirths.
Student representative Dominic Vizza said the National Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 22. He said this is a bi-annual event in which the American Red Cross encourages students and teachers to donate blood and save a life. Numerous local businesses have donated food for the canteen and gift cards and gift baskets for a drawing that any donor can participate in.
The mock trial team won both of its plaintiff and defense trials on Jan. 19 and Feb. 14, respectively, and they will advance to the next level.
The Drama Club performed its winter drama in January and rehearsals are now underway for the musical, Rock of Ages, to be performed March 16-18.
The DAHS DECA team will participate in the state competition Feb. 22-24 and will be competing in a variety of events involving finance, entrepreneurship, business and marketing.
Vex Robotics had a competition on Saturday and students who qualify will participate in the state competition on March 10. Those who qualify at states will move on to the Worlds Competition to be held in Texas later in the year.