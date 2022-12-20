DuBOIS — “Through the generous support of our community, the DuBois Continuum of Care Community will brighten the holiday season for 229 students who may otherwise experience food insecurities in their homes,” said DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
For the fourth year, preparations between the school district and Darla Kahle, Campus Development director of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, began in September, said Benton.
Students who will be receiving the “Snack Bags of Joy” were selected based upon their participation in the district’s weekend food programs, said Benton, noting that at the beginning of September, they had a total 229 students signed up for their programs.
“Every school has a different name for their food pantry, but the goal is the same — to continue to nourish students when school meals are not available,” said Benton.
Students can sign up for the free weekend food programs or they can be identified as having a need and recommended by the staff.
“Recognizing how many students are in need of supplemental food assistance during the weekends, reinforces our commitment to partnering with the DuBois Continuum of Care Community to help to provide for our students over the holiday break,” said Benton.
Last year, the DuBois Continuum of Care Community set a record by providing 167 bags.
“When Darla reached out to me in September and asked how many students were in need, we were probably both a little saddened that the number had increased to 229,” said Benton. “Regardless, through Darla’s leadership and through the support of her amazing team, they not only met the goal of 229 Snack Bags of Joy, they also donated numerous additional boxes of food to each of our six schools in support of our efforts to ensure that no child is hungry in the DuBois Area School District.”
Benton said the Snack Bags of Joy include a generous supply of easy to prepare nonperishable meals, healthy snacks and some sweet treats.
In addition, every bag contains a card with a list of donors and a very special message: “DuBois Continuum of Care Community, with the help and support of the individuals and local business listed on the back of this card, hope you will enjoy the goodies in this bag and have fun during your holiday break. And, we hope you know that you are thought of and cared about by your community. Have a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.”
“On behalf of the district, we are most grateful for this incredible act of heartfelt kindness,” said Benton. “All that we ask of our students in return is to pay this act of kindness forward for the betterment of each other and of our community.”