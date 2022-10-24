DuBOIS — National School Bus Safety Week, a public education program observed the week of Oct. 17, was “an excellent way for our schools and communities to join forces to address the importance of school bus safety,” DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said at last Thursday’s board work session.
“I’d like to thank our police chief, Janice (Bart),” said Benton. “Thank you, Janice, for scheduling bus safety assemblies this week for all of our middle school students. The assemblies were excellent and facilitated by the Pennsylvania State Police, specifically Trooper (Ron) Chewning, Trooper (Bruce) Morris and Trooper (Vaughn) Norbert. We are most appreciative of their time and dedication to help ensure the safety of our community.”
Benton said school bus safety assemblies will be forthcoming for elementary students, as well.
“I’d like to also thank our Director of Transportation, Andy Edinger, for serving as our Operation Safe Stop coordinator,” said Benton. “According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Operations Safe Stop is a proactive approach to educate the motoring public that passing a stopped school bus when children are loading or unloading is both dangerous and illegal. In collaboration with Jewell’s Busing, the DuBois City Police and the Pennsylvania State Police, we participated in the 26th annual Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Yesterday (Oct. 19), all drivers documented any and all illegal passes occurring on their routes during the day and these reports will be submitted to PennDOT Driver Safety Division.”
Benton noted another thing the district can celebrate as well.
“We had a concerned community member call the district office to inquire as to why the state police were following a school bus. They were concerned,” said Benton. “That’s also something to celebrate because we are continuously encouraging our community to share in the responsibility of safety. And we continuously preach, if you see something, say something and that’s exactly what this individual did. So we are thankful for that phone call.”