DuBOIS — “While the first snow storm of the season presented numerous and unanticipated challenges, the DuBois Area School District and school community prioritized student safety,” Superintendent Wendy Benton said Wednesday.
Benton said while monitoring the storm and the impact on the secondary dismissal procedures, the district released a Skylert notification to district families at 3 p.m. to anticipate delays to dismissal.
Due to the volume of families contacted through the system, more than 9,000 people, all calls were completed within 30 minutes, said Benton. At that time, she said the district was not aware that Interstate 80 and other major highways would be shut down resulting in significant delays to the district’s transportation procedures.
“Regardless, and true to form of our district and community, numerous individuals went above and beyond to ensure our students were safe,” said Benton.
She said that the district’s Transportation Department and all drivers did an exceptional job.
“Safety always trumps timeliness,” Benton said. “Our director, contractor and drivers worked collaboratively, with an abundance of patience and grace, during an incredibly stressful time.”
For six hours, Benton said she monitored the transportation radio and listened to the district’s drivers communicating with each other about road conditions, road closures, detours and the well-being of the students.
“When a driver was stuck in traffic and another had finished their route, the driver assisted by picking up additional routes to assist in getting our students home safely and as soon as possible,” she said. “Several of our parents offered support by meeting the drivers at a safe location to avoid the risk of traveling on roads that were yet to be treated. The calm and solutions-focused demeanor of the drivers was unmatched and generated a positive outcome for our families.
“While our drivers were focused on navigating the travel conditions, our elementary schools stepped into action by keeping students safe and supported during an uncertain time,” said Benton. “All elementary administrators, school police officers and most faculty and staff remained at the schools late to keep the lines of communication open with families and to keep the students engaged. Our teachers and staff organized games, activities, sing-a-longs, etc. Many provided snacks to students and one of the elementary schools received pizzas for the staff and students, compliments of a local church. Some of our part-time staff, who were already home for the day, returned to the school to help. The response of our faculty and staff was astounding. Due to the extended delays, if parents were able, they helped by picking their children up from the schools. A few students were having so much fun, they weren’t ready to go home”
Benton said the district was also fortunate to have the support of the local emergency management.
“Specifically, Larry Bickel of Sandy Township, who offered to support us in our efforts to ensure all students arrived home safely,” she said.
“Through the efforts of many, we are most thankful and fortunate that our faculty, staff, students and families arrived home safely Tuesday evening,” said Benton. “Today (Wednesday), we have received many gestures of appreciation from the community who recognize and appreciate the personal sacrifices of our dedicated team yesterday evening (Tuesday evening) to ensure their children were safe. The support of our school community is always appreciated.”