ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey held a transparency meeting for parents, staff, administration and community members on Monday evening, where his goal was to highlight the diverse challenges the district is facing.
It’s also his goal, he said, to be fully open and transparent about discussions going on within the district, and offer a discussion environment.
At the end of February, Ramsey sent out an email, inviting the public to the meeting. He addressed the circulating rumor at the SMASD had already decided to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, which he clarified is not accurate.
Opening himself up to some criticism, Ramsey told those in attendance that his obligation was to bring key issues to the surface, whether it makes him popular or not. He reiterated being dedicated to continuous school improvement.
“Our kids deserve it. My kids go here,” he said. “I want this district, we want this district, to be the best it can be. Status quo doesn’t cut it.”
In short, some of the issues Ramsey addressed included basic education funding not “keeping up” with the needs of SMASD, noting the unfair funding formula by the state.
“Income in the community is too high, and we have traditionally not raised taxes,” he said. “This counts against us in terms of state funding. We are dramatically underfunded compared to our like peers.”
He also mentioned increased cyber tuition costs with no limits or controls.
“We are getting buried,” Ramsey said. “This is a struggle for every school district across the commonwealth.”
Another real issue, Ramsey continued, is lack of staff members. He gave the example of BVES and Fox Township Elementary School sharing one principal, with Guidance Counselor Ashley Kline alternating between schools to pitch in.
SMASD has a lot of shared teachers between its buildings, and this causes “lost instructional opportunities,” he said. When elementary school students are taught differently, this impacts students once they all transition to the middle school.
Also, nationwide, people are raising their entry-level wages for job seekers, he said, and the district can’t compete with those wages on an “evolving local pay scale.”
“There is a need for more early childhood education in our region,” Ramsey said. “We just don’t have enough. We are looking at putting one (a program) in next year using federal funds.”
There is also an increase in trauma in students, as well as violence, truancy, mental health issues, drug and tobacco, etc., all of which are on the rise. More administration and intensive supports are needed in every building as these issues increase.
A lot of trauma seems to resurface in the middle school, he said.
“Achievement and growth at the middle school is not outstanding,” Ramsey said. “I’m not sure of the cause.”
There are significant needs in terms of preventing student drop-outs in the district, too.
The last time a compete and total facilities review was done in 2008, said Ramsey.
“We have an aging infrastructure,” he noted. “We have building needs across the district.”
One of Ramsey’s ultimate goals, he says, is to provide work-based learning experiences for students, showing them what Elk County and the local industry has to offer.
He just secured a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) pathway with one of the local nursing homes, said Ramsey, and will be starting the “Dutch Manufacturing” program at SMAHS in August. This will provide industry-based credentials for young people aspiring to be machinists, work in marketing/advertising, industrial sales, etc.
SMASD would also like more space for more pre-K education, Ramsey noted, and has a number of kids who are functioning at a higher-education level.
“Our current model doesn’t really allow us to accelerate them and shift the building design,” he added.
SMASD administration have all been meeting and brainstorming, Ramsey reiterated, going over every option possible to tackle these challenges.
“We are not rushing this decision,” Ramsey said, noting that he plans to provide a “road map” of a plan in May.