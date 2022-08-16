DuBOIS — Updates on construction projects currently underway in the DuBois Area School District were provided by Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s board meeting.
Benton said the emergency power generator project for the DuBois Area High School, the DuBois Area Middle School, C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville, Juniata Elementary School in DuBois and the Administrative Office on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois, will continue throughout the school year.
Oklahoma Elementary
“The Oklahoma Elementary renovation and expansion project is nearing substantial completion and is anticipated to reach final completion this fall,” said Benton.
The $12.2 million Oklahoma Elementary project, which started in the spring of 2021, will accommodate the administrative suite for the school, which was previously located across the lobby from the main entrance. Relocating the office will give it a presence at the front of the school, allowing better visual control of the site. Visitors will pass through a new secure vestibule before entering the reception area, where visitors can be screened before being allowed into the building.
A new gymnasium was also added at the front of the school, which will also function as a venue for after-school activities and performances.
The gymnasium’s location right off the main entrance lobby will allow the remainder of the school to be closed down for security during after-school events. The addition of the gymnasium has allowed the previous multipurpose room to be converted into a dedicated cafeteria.
The entrance on the Chestnut Avenue side will remain as the bus drop-off entrance.
The previous library was open to the corridor and subject to noise and distractions from the corridor. The library was relocated to the existing administrative office area, closer to the main lobby and other public function spaces. The previous library space was converted to an open classroom, or flexible space that can be used for instruction, group work or collaboration.
The emotional support area was enlarged to allow a de-escalation room and office to be located between the two emotional support classrooms.
The building had mechanical, electrical and plumbing replaced. Building finishes, including paintings throughout, new flooring, new ceiling, white boards and tack boards, and casework (cabinetry) were replaced throughout the building. The kitchen equipment, which was at the end of its useful life, was replaced.
ADA upgrades occurred throughout the building. Bathrooms were modernized, exterior windows were replaced and brick repointed.
Roof replacement is also part of the project. All new renovated spaces will meet state Department of Education recommended sizes.
The renovated school will serve kindergarten through fourth grades. The building is being designed to have three classrooms per grade.
The existing total square footage of Oklahoma Elementary is 45,120 square feet which includes the renovations. The addition will be 16,530 square feet. The total building will be 61,650 square feet when the project is completed.
C.G. Johnson Elementary
The C.G. Johnson Elementary HVAC replacement and LED lighting upgrades are progressing well and are scheduled to be completed by spring 2023, said Benton.
Wasson Elementary
The final exterior site work at Wasson Elementary is scheduled to be completed by this fall, said Benton.
DAHS
The high school A-Wing asbestos abatement and flooring project is nearing final completion, she said.
“We are anticipating the arrival of the new roof top unit for the E-Wing in January,” said Benton.
DAMS
The middle school STEM classroom renovations are complete and the district is awaiting the installation of new furniture, Benton said.
Mansell Stadium
The restoration of the exterior of Mansell Stadium will conclude prior to the start of the school year and Benton said the district plans to begin working on the renovation of the interior.
“I would like to thank everyone for all of their hard work over the summer in preparations for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Benton. “Given long lead times and the lack of availability of materials and manpower, none of these projects have gone according to plan. However, our team has stayed true to the course and regardless of how long it takes, we will provide the best for our school community.”