ST. MARYS – The circulating rumor that St. Marys Area School District has already decided to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School was a heavily-talked-about topic at Monday evening’s meeting hosted by Superintendent Harley Ramsey.
BVES, located in Weedville, better known as “The Valley,” has significantly smaller class sizes, with a current enrollment of 87 students, according to Ramsey.
Several questions came from parents in the audience, including one who had asked if SMASD did close a school, could all of those students even fit into another one of the schools?
Ramsey’s answer was “Yes,” but he noted that combining schools will not solve all of the issues presented that night.
Closing a building would save around $200,000 in operating costs, but the building would still have to be maintained. A “ball park” estimation of closing BVES in particular, said Ramsey, may result in the saving of two teacher salaries, and around $400,000, on the “high” side.
And, combining buildings could cost the district in terms of transportation.
There is a lot of information to look at when it comes to these topics, Ramsey said more than once, and SMASD is reviewing all options.
Several other topics came up throughout the evening, including redistricting, alternate bus routes, another feasibility study, etc.
One community member commented that the elementary schools in Bennetts Valley and Fox Township are “the identity of our towns.” Another noted that BVES had recently undergone renovations, and asked why closing that school would be an option, when SMASD had just invested so much money into it.
Others, such as Benezette residents, protested the much longer bus rides their children may have to face should BVES be closed.
The total enrollment at all SMASD schools, according to Ramsey, is:
- Bennetts Valley Elementary School: 87
- Fox Township Elementary School: 167
- South St. Marys Street Elementary School: 592
- St. Marys Area Middle School: 400
- St. Marys Area High School: 621
Parents commented that should closing a school be on the district’s radar, they would just like to know ahead of time and be informed.
In terms of closing BVES, Ramsey said SMASD is “very from that,” and is exploring all options.
“Could closing a building be a solution? Yes,” he said. “But, we have a lot to talk about before that would happen.”
SMASD has a $1.7 million deficit this year, but is on track to have a balanced budget next year, Ramsey had said.