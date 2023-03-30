DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott, after reading his fellow supervisors’ statement about the recent allegations against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, said he doesn’t want to be associated with the letter that was issued Wednesday.
“Tuesday, I received a message from Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh informing me that a letter was written by the solicitor to put out immediately,” said Abbott. “I told him, ‘Stop. Do not put it out yet, wait until I get home.’” Abbott was on his way back from Florida Tuesday and arrived home Wednesday.
“This morning (Wednesday) at 7:24 a.m., Shawn Arbaugh called me and informed me that the supervisors did not want to wait and they wanted to send it out immediately,” said Abbott. “I said to Shawn Arbaugh, ‘who wrote it, and why were only two supervisors quoted? Why wasn’t any other supervisor quoted, and given the opportunity to express their opinion, this article is an opinion of other supervisors, not including myself.’”
“The supervisors held a meeting two days ago, and conveniently forgot to call me that they were having this meeting to discuss the statement,” said Abbott. “But it was very convenient that after their meeting, Shawn Arbaugh called me on the telephone and said, ‘Hey, we forgot to call you.’ I said, ‘You don’t have my number? I don’t understand why it was conveniently forgotten to include me in this meeting.’”
Abbott said that later on Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers did call him and apologized for not calling him about the meeting. However, Abbott said that it still means the manager and three other supervisors forgot to call Abbott.
“So the other supervisors on Tuesday held a meeting, which in my opinion is a violation of the Sunshine Law,” said Abbott. “They, along with our solicitor, compiled this letter that basically attacked unnecessarily the City of DuBois. Sandy Township put fear into the hearts of the city and township residents without allowing this investigation to be completed. To the best of my knowledge, not one supervisor has been directly involved in the investigation. So everything that I have read in that letter, it sounds like they are rushing to judgment and trying to put an X right over the back of the city council, the mayor, and making the township supervisors look good.”
Abbott said he told Arbaugh that he would be home on Wednesday to meet with the other supervisors but then received the phone call on Wednesday morning that the other supervisors wanted to issue the statement to the press immediately.
“My question is why wasn’t I invited and why was I excluded?” said Abbott. “If there are more than a majority of supervisors, I believe they have to announce that they’re having a meeting, and even if they’re going into an executive session, they have to do that.”
“I think we all agree the investigation (into the city finances) is needed,” said Abbott. “I think we all agree with the city that they have to do a forensic audit, which they already said they were going to do. I agree with that. I just disagree the way the solicitor worded it in the township statement. In my opinion, it is very slanted against the city.”
When contacted by the Courier Express for comment, Arbaugh, via email, said, “We did have an executive session with our solicitor. This will be announced at our meeting on Monday evening in accordance with the PA Sunshine Law. A draft statement was authored by our solicitor. This statement was then sent to each board member for comment. All supervisors were given the opportunity to comment on the draft statement. There was no vote taken on any items.”
Further, Arbaugh said, “We had a call set up with the solicitor that included just the chairman and I to discuss several items (these will be announced at our meeting Monday). One of the other supervisors asked to be included as one of the topics directly involved him. One other supervisor came into the office unexpectedly on Monday morning. Halfway through the call, another supervisor stopped in unexpectedly. Once the call concluded, I contacted Barry to give him the details of the executive session.”
Suplizio, 62, who is the DuBois City manager, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.