DuBOIS — A discussion about possibly regionalizing Sandy Township and the City of DuBois police departments, in light of the township’s June 1 filing of a complaint in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the city, was initiated by Supervisor Barry Abbott at Monday’s meeting.
Abbott asked his fellow supervisors if they would be interested in having township Manager Shawn Arbaugh open a dialogue with city interim Manager Chris Nasuti to discuss regionalization between the two departments.
“I think we need to bring the two forces together sooner than later,” said Abbott. “I understand what the lawsuit is about but, on the other hand, I think we have reached a point where we should be trying to bring our police forces together, and instead of bringing it under consolidation, start the process through regionalizing.”
Supervisor Sam Mollica said he thinks that would be hard to work on while the stay is before the judge, particularly because they wouldn’t be able to use the city and/or township lawyer or the solicitor for consolidation.
“That’s a very good point,” said Abbott. “I’m asking that Shawn and Chris at least open a dialogue and start that process and they can start putting together the ideas and then when we reach the consolidation process, at least they are not eight months to a year backwards, and who knows what the judge is going to say and that’s why I’m putting it out there ....”
“I’m not opposed to looking at it in the future, but I think it needs to be an agenda item with more information to have discussion on,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra. That way, he said, the board could have the police chief’s opinion and a legal opinion.
“I just wonder if regionalization would hamper the consolidation down the road,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“That’s a great question,” said Arbaugh. “We kind of looked at regionalization just from more kind of a better opportunity for grants. We did run into an issue with pensions when we looked at that just due to people with the city being outside of Act 600 and it makes it a little more complex because ... essentially the retirement benefit is a really healthy retirement benefit whereas Act 600 ... is a lesser benefit.”
“I know you (Arbaugh) have a lot on your plate, but can we come up with pros and cons to regionalizing at this point?” said Sullivan. “Kevin says get some more information.”
“I think that’s a great idea,” said Abbott. “But before we do that, I think the five us have to agree to give Shawn the go-ahead the green light so to speak, to talk to Chris, and as Mark said, put down pros and cons, develop an agenda item and let us look at it.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers said he is in favor of looking at pros and cons first, and then the supervisors make a decision to make it an agenda item to direct Arbaugh to talk to Nasuti.
The township is seeking a stay in the consolidation process with the city, supervisors say, as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality. Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
There is currently no update on the status of the township’s complaint with the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. Arbaugh told the Courier Express on Tuesday that the township solicitor will be contacting the court next week to find out more information.