ST. MARYS — In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, St. Marys Area School District has kicked off its BackPack Program’s 2021 campaign.
Natalie Massing, marketing and media coordinator of the food bank, said elementary schools in SMASD partnered with the food bank to “integrate the backpack program for those children who were food insecure.” The program is intended to fight childhood hunger, while also providing nutritious and easy-to-prepare foods, said Massing, during times when resources may not be available, including weekends and school vacations.
“The program provides backpacks filled with food that is child friendly, non-perishable, and easily consumed,” said Massing in a news release. “These backpacks are then discreetly distributed to children on the last day before the weekend or holiday vacation, and help to provide the proper nutrition necessary for overall growth, physical and cognitive development, and satisfactory performance in school.”
There are 50 backpack sites throughout northeast Pennsylvania, and three in Elk County – South St. Marys Street, Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools, said Massing.
“More than 100 students have been provided nutritious food when other resources, such as school lunches and after-school meals or snacks, are not available,” she said.
“Our community has provided great support for our district’s Backpack Food Program,” added South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar. “Our big community outreach several years ago provided ample funding to help us feed kids in need over holiday breaks and weekends for the last several years.”
The community has provided SMASD elementary schools with enough funding to feed children in need through the end of the 2021-22 school year, said Kuhar. The goal of the new campaign is to raise $15,000.
“This will sustain our food program for another two school years, through 2023-2024, even longer if we raise more,” she said.
The food provided each week in St. Marys is based on Second Harvest’s donated product, said Massing, as well as “purchased-product inventory.” Cost varies, depending on the use of donated food and type of food used.
“The cost varies due to the use of donated food, the amount of food (which increases over holiday breaks), and type of food used,” she said.
“At our elementary schools, we love our kids. We will do all we can to make sure they are taught in a compassionate learning environment in which they are safe, happy and healthy,” said Kuhar, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools counselor Ashley Kline and teacher Amanda Vollmer in a news release.
Students who don’t have enough to eat often are at a disadvantage when it comes to learning, it noted.
Donors can sponsor a child in the program for a full school year for $125, according to the news release. Donations to SMASD’s BackPack Campaign 2021 can be sent to 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501. Donors are asked to write “SMBP” in the memo. Donations can also be made at www.nwpafoodbank.org.