ST. MARYS — An event recognizing International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 20 will be held for the fourth time in St. Marys.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Fine Line Event Center, located at 429 N. St. Marys Street.
Tana Smith, program director at Dickinson Center Inc., said this effort is held in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, hosted for the first time in St. Marys in 2018. This marks the fourth year.
“Each year, an average of 25 individuals attend the event,” she said.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was introduced in 1999 by Sen. Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide.
“The day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide loss can join together for healing and support,” it says.
Survivors Day, the website says, would always fall on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, since the holidays are often a time of struggle for those who have lost someone to suicide.
The day is meant to bring together survivors of suicide loss to find “connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience,” according to the AFFSP.
The fourth annual gathering includes three speakers who will share their personal experiences with suicide loss. Therapist Angela Chew will also offer advice on coping throughout the holidays, and will answer questions, said Smith.
“Survivors are welcome to attend with a friend,” she noted. “The event includes a memorial craft and remembrance ceremony. Survivors will be provided with a resource folder containing information about books for loss survivors, support group information, self-care strategies for resilience, hotline numbers and more.”
Many factors contribute to someone’s mental, emotional and behavioral wellbeing, Smith continued.
In the world of prevention, these factors are separated into two categories, she said, including risk and protective factors. For example, losing a loved one to suicide is a risk factor.
“An individual affected by suicide loss is at an increased risk of suicide themselves,” Smith explained. “Protective factors lessen risk factors. By offering events like Survivor Day, individuals are provided an opportunity to gather with others that share their experience, so that they might find comfort and gain understanding. By offering survivor education and support, we strive to foster growth, resilience and connection.”
According to the World Health Organization, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds.
“The suicide rate is highest in high-income countries,” WHO says. It is also the second-leading cause of death among 10-34-year-olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The event is free to attend, and open to anyone age 14 or older. Lunch is included.
The registration link is https://isosld.afsp.org/st-marys-pennsylvania/.
For more information, visit https://afsp.org/international-survivors-of-suicide-loss-day.