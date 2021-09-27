REYNOLDSVILLE — The second annual Surya: Inner Fire Festival of the Arts took place over the weekend on a farm just outside of Reynoldsville.
This festival is run by Brittany and Joey Kolar who used to be part of the group who arranged Barnaroo at the same farm. The land is owned by Joey Kolar’s parents, Jodie and Gary Gurnt, who are also supportive of the festival and ideas the couple have.
While Barnaroo was more of a music-based festival bringing about 40 or more bands to the farm each year, Surya is a festival more focused on local artists and vendors and sharing skills.
“I always had this vision, but I think it’s more of my original vision like retreat style and whenever we weren’t focused on Barnaroo, we had more energy to put into this,” Brittany Kolar said.
Music is still incorporated into the new festival, but is not the main focus of what the farm has to offer during the weekend. Joey Kolar is more focused on the music, and tries to bring only local bands to play, whereas Barnaroo would feature bands from states away.
“I just love gathering people together, and making good times for people, and making connections with people. I like bringing people that would normally never connect to be together and to learn from each other because we’re all so different, but still the same,” Joey Kolar said.
Brittany Kolar said she has been told by many people that the atmosphere of the farm helps them to express their true self while attending a gathering there. She said the land was already great before they added their touch to it. Joey Kolar is a landscaper and he created campsites around the farm.
“I love yoga and there’s so many ways that that pertains to life… just unifying your body, mind, and spirit to fulfill something that gives you purpose and allows you to express the things that are within you in creative ways. And I think art and crafty things, and yoga and meditation can benefit a lot with mental health, which is a dominant issue in our days,” Brittany Kolar said.
Some of the vendors present for this year’s festival included a couple who do string art and paint pours that also glow in the dark, a Reiki healer, some jewelry makers, candle and soap makers, and many more natural and handcrafted vendors.
Joey has been supportive of the vision Brittany has had for the festival, and was eager for her to start her own festival. He said she created her vision, and then he added his part into it with the music.
“That’s the point too, is to support each other in your trade and to share that with people and to trade skills and share them, and share how to do them,” Brittany Kolar said.
Several of the vendors offered workshops throughout the weekend as well to align with this mission. Kolar also said the festival has another layer of spirituality to it for those who are interested in it.
“Come to connect and to gather and to enjoy yourself, and then there’s deeper layers within it if that’s what you’re seeking,” Brittany Kolar said.
The whole festival is also partnered with the nonprofit Rural Artworks. Any proceeds, after the cost of the festival is covered, will go back into the community in the form of nonprofit work.