SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council made some personnel decisions during its meeting last week following questions and rumors around town.
Karl and Katherine McCracken attended the meeting with questions about the borough employee’s insurance. They questioned the adjustment rate, if any, for employees to keep their spouses on the insurance.
Karl McCracken had discussed this earlier with council members Elaine Fike and Nate Alvetro, but wanted clarification. The couple was told the council had made no decision on this matter yet, and that it would be discussed later in the meeting.
Near the end of the meeting, the council held an executive session from 8:13 to 8:49 p.m. to discuss personnel matters. When the council reconvened, it approved keeping the insurance rate the same at 15 percent for all plans for full-time borough employees. This rate will remain the same until the renewal rates are presented to the council.
Council also approved giving borough employee Michael Gamble a $1.25 raise. Councilwoman Fike said the reason for this is because Gamble and McCracken should be making the same amount for performing the same job.
McCracken was also approved for a 50 cent raise as well.
The budget was also mentioned a few times during the meeting, as Council President Michele Yamrick told the council the budget planning should begin soon.
Councilman Kurt Kister asked if the council should get pricing on brush hogging for the banks because of a lack of manpower, and it was decided this should be discussed during the budget process.
The council also approved a motion to petition the courts to go to a five member council. This has been discussed in the past, but no action was ever taken on the matter.