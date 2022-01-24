SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed committee vacancies during its meeting last week.
John Sedor attended the meeting to address the council on several issues, one of which being a council member was needed as the liaison for the council and Water and Sewer Authority. Sedor said member Jimmy Dixon has missed the last four meetings, and asked if the new member from council could replace him.
Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito said someone can be appointed without advertising, but he would check on the matter.
Vice President Elaine Fike also mentioned a vacancy on the Finance and Personnel Committee. She said the committee would be interviewing for the new laborer position, but would need one more member to sit in for the interviews because of the vacancy. President Michele Yamrick will be attending the interviews.
The council also approved to re-advertise the borough laborer position.
Council later asked if they needed to advertise the vacancy seat, or if they could just appoint someone. Gianvito said he did not think advertising was a requirement, but would do further research.
Yamrick said if anyone on the board knows of someone to fill the seat, they are asked to submit a letter of interest or attend a council meeting.
Mayor Gail Cunningham suggested signs be placed on a side street about not parking there on certain times during winter months. She said this would help the borough crew when they are removing snow from the street.
Fike said the borough crew had issues turning around because of all the cars parked on the side street, and were getting stuck doing so. The council plans to discuss an ordinance regarding this matter at the next meeting.
Councilman Kurt Kister told the council the Sykesville Civic Improvement Association has not held its meeting yet due to illnesses, but would be having a meeting soon regarding Stahl Park.
Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale told the council there would be no issue with the borough handing over the finances of the park account to the SCIA. There would need to be minutes from both the borough and the SCIA meeting on file and the old and new signers for the account would have to be present at the bank to make the change.