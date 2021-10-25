SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was informed by the borough solicitor that it will not be able to raise the earned income tax (EIT) above the current rate of 1 percent during it’s meeting last week.
Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said the EIT cannot be increased unless one of six possible circumstances would apply, which none of them do for Sykesville. The council approved a motion to rescind the previous motion to increase the EIT.
The borough discussed the American Rescue Plan funds, which it received a total of $116,706.18. Council President Michele Yamrick told the council the money could be used for the borough employees for working through COVID-19. The council approved paying the full-time borough employees each a one-time payment of $2,000 from the funds. This will account for $10,000 of the money.
The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association requested permission to close Dr. Fugate Drive at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church to Main Street and Main Street to the Sykesville Town Hall for the annual Halloween parade.
The parade will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 with lineup beginning at 1 p.m. and the parade taking place at 2 p.m.
The council also opened a discussion about possibly changing the burning ordinance for out-of-door burning times. The times are currently; April 1 to Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. prevailing time and Nov. 1 to March 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. prevailing time.
Councilman Don Zimmerman suggested changing the time to 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. besides Sundays, or 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The council did not change the times, but said the topic can be continued to be discussed if necessary.