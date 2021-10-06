SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council approved raising the Earned Income Tax (EIT) by 0.25 percent following a lengthy discussion at Monday night’s council meeting.
Council President Michele Yamrick and Councilmember Nate Alvetro were not present at the meeting.
The discussion of raising the EIT has been ongoing for several months, with the council having to wait for Solicitor Nick Gianvito to confirm if they could still make this change. The council previously discussed raising the EIT by 1 percent during its April meeting, but this ordinance was voted against at the May meeting.
Opening the discussion once again Monday night was Councilmember Don Zimmerman, who said the council is working with too little money to be sustainable. Gianvito said he did not know of there being a time limit to how often the council can try to raise the tax.
“We’re never going to have any money to do anything as far as infrastructure work goes, like taking care of dilapidated buildings, putting in sidewalks, coming up with money to help pay the copay with these grants. That money is not free,” Zimmerman said.
The council had already figured out that a 1 percent increase, which is what was previously discussed, would generate another $90,000 for the borough. Zimmerman said if a person is making about $60,000, their taxes would be about $60 a year, or $5 a month, based on the 1 percent proposal.
Everyone on council agreed they could not, and did not, want to raise property taxes again. Zimmerman also said anyone who rents their home doesn’t pay property tax. Raising the EIT would collect from anyone in the borough who is working.
Ron Morris suggested spreading out a 1 percent increase over several years.
“We tried to find ways to help the borough, and you don’t want to put a burden on people, but you’ve got to find ways to help them too,” said Mayor Gail Cunningham.
Morris asked what the average amount of money the borough takes in each year in grants. Borough Foreman Brian Williams estimated it to be about $31,000 in the five years he has been employed with the borough.
“We’ve got to be able to justify why we’re coming up with that number,” Morris said. “You need to have hard numbers to say this is why we need to go up, like a quarter of a percent, because we spend this much extra money.”
Zimmerman made the motion to increase the EIT by 0.25 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The motion passed in a unanimous vote of the council members who were present for the meeting.