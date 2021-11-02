SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association, formerly the Lion’s Club, held its annual Halloween parade and costume contest at the town hall building on Sunday before trick-or-treating began.
Katelyn Kister, SCIA treasurer, said the group has been sponsoring the event for many years, and were happy to continue the tradition under the group’s new name.
She encourages the community to like the group’s Facebook page, Sykesville Civic Improvement Association, to keep up to date with upcoming events and fundraisers.
As in past years, the parade walked down Main Street to the town hall building, with participants getting a number and gathering around the edges of a room. Members of the SCIA stood at the door to see everyone as they came in, then walked around the room for the costume judging.
There were three places awarded for prettiest and scariest, then there were single winners chosen for most original and best group. Each of the winners received cash prizes.
Once judging and awards were completed, everyone was welcome to walk through the loop of the kitchen area to get their first treat of the afternoon before heading to Stahl Park for the trunk or treat.
The next event the SCIA has coming up is the pancake fry taking place on Nov. 27-28 at the town hall. Members will be serving pancakes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
This fundraiser and others like it will benefit the group which is a nonprofit, and will help with future events and community improvement projects.