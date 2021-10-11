REYNOLDSVILLE — A Sykesville man is facing felony drug charges after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police officer.
The Jefferson County District Attorney filed charges against Timothy James Weaver, 28, of Sykesville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility –both felony charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a confidential informant arranged with a police officer to purchase methamphetamine from Weaver.
The CI provided officers with text messages between themselves and Weaver. The officer then picked up the CI and searched them with negative results of contraband or money.
The CI made arrangements for Weaver to meet them in Reynoldsville to allegedly purchase half an ounce of methamphetamine. Weaver quoted the CI prices up to $7,000 for a pound of meth, according to the affidavit.
The officer traveled to the meeting location with the CI, and provided them with money for the purchase. They saw Weaver pull into the same location. The officer was able to identify Weaver, who then pulled in next to the CI and officer.
Weaver and the CI exited their vehicles and engaged in conversation for a few minutes. The CI then clarified the cost, and the officer handed Weaver the money and was handed back a Ziplock bag folded in half, according to the affidavit.
The officer transported the evidence to the Brookville Police Department. According to the affidavit, the bag and contents weighed .661 ounces and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Weaver has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.