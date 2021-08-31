PUNXSUTAWNEY — Taco Inc. Mexican Bar and Grill held a soft opening last week as the staff acclimates to the new restaurant and their jobs, welcoming residents of Punxsutawney and the surrounding areas in to try the authentic Mexican food.
Restaurant owner Armando Saldana has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant and food industry, and his head chef, Hugo, has more than 10 years of cooking Mexican cuisine in restaurants. Saldana said his customers will be getting authentic Mexican food from him and his restaurant staff.
“We try to bring the most authentic Mexican food we can. Tried to choose… what can be the most traditional and commercial place. Everything is homemade, everything is made from scratch every single day, chips, salsa, nothing is processed,” Saldana said.
Saldana previously opened his own restaurant in Portage, but said the area was just too small to maintain a restaurant. He knew the owner of Tres Amigos that was previously open in the Punxsy Plaza, so he reached out about opening his restaurant in their old building.
For the past four months he has been working on the building and getting it ready to open as Taco Inc. Originally from Mexico City, Saldana lived in Altoona for many years before moving to Patton last year.
“When they think about Mexican food they think spicy, of course we can make it spicy, but that is not necessary, but they associate Mexican food with spicy and that’s not it,” Saldana said.
The restaurant had a great first week after it’s soft opening last Monday. Saldana didn’t want to have a grand opening because he is still finalizing his liquor license and preparing the bar area. He hopes to have the bar open sometime this week.
“That was fine for me to not have my liquor license yet because I can train my employees with the food and they can get familiar with the food and then we can start working with the bar,” Saldana said. “There’s so much stuff, and I want them to feel comfortable doing it.”
With everything being made from scratch and fresh ingredients, the kitchen staff starts prepping at 9 a.m. to open by 11 a.m. each day. Then, there are some in the back who continue prepping food all day long.
When the bar is able to be open, he said there will be many different margarita flavors made with real fruit. He is aiming to have more than five flavors all with real, fresh fruit.
Prior to the restaurant, Saldana ran a food truck under the same name that he used for catering and events. He worked all kinds of events from catering for offices to festivals. Now, with the restaurant opened, he is still catering with the food truck, but wants to focus on the local area.
“Now, we want to be more focused about catering the events from the restaurant. Instead of doing festivals, you know the festivals are good, but we’re going to try to be focused on the residents, and events that come from the residents like weddings, receptions,” Saldana said.
He said the truck was good for exposure, but he hopes people will now try the food in the restaurant and choose to have them cater their events. Since opening, he had some people drive from an hour away because they saw his food truck had a restaurant location.
Food for the truck is now 100-percent prepared in the restaurant and then taken to the truck for transportation.
“To be honest, the truck was fun, I like to do the truck,” Saldana said.
He is eager to continue along with the final touches, and hopes people will come in to try his restaurant and food.