ST. MARYS — The fourth Taco Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille restaurant eatery opened in St. Marys Dec. 7, offering a new and original “Taco Tuesday” spot on Brusselles Street.
Gina Tamburlin, who handles public relations/marketing for the business, said Taco Inc. stores are now open in Punxsutawney, Warren, Clarion, St. Marys, and soon, Clearfield, all specializing in authentic, modern Mexican cuisine dishes.
Owner Armando Saldana has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant and food industry, and a passion for offering original and authentic Mexican dishes.
Tamburlin, a Kersey native, said when they heard that La Catrina Mexican Kitchen at 239 Brusselles St. was closing, it seemed like the perfect time to bring a needed community staple to the area, offering something different for Elk County customers and beyond.
Besides the menu items Mexican food fanatics love, such as tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas and more, Tamburlin says they are excited to also showcase a full bar area, mixing up traditional margaritas and other creative cocktails for customers.
Staff are eager to spread the word about the bar space available, she said, as it’s a great location to come and watch a football game, etc.
Taco Inc. prides itself on consistency across the board, she said, as well as always serving fresh products made from scratch.
“Everything is made daily,” Tamburlin said. “Nothing (is) packaged or frozen –it’s all made fresh here in house.”
It has been exciting for Tamburlin to be a part of opening a Taco Inc. in Elk County where she is from, she says, adding that she enjoys seeing many customers whom she knows.
Tamburlin said they redecorated the inside of the restaurant and did some minor construction before opening.
Taco Inc. has been “wonderfully received” by the community, she said. There has been an outpouring of support for the new business, and people have been more receptive to longer wait times when the restaurant is busy.
Similarly to the other Taco Inc. stores, the Brusselles Street bar and grille is also drawing in customers from locations surrounding St. Marys, such as Clearfield, Jefferson and Cameron counties, Tamburlin noted.
The restaurant location itself is great, too, as it’s in downtown St. Marys and can draw people in to showcase what the area has to offer.
Taco Inc. is also known for having its own food truck, which travels to businesses and events, festivals, and more to park and serve employee lunches and beyond. As usual, all food truck products are made fresh by Taco Inc. staff, said Tamburlin.
Visit www.tacoincst.marys.com and “Taco Inc Mexican Bar and Grille St. Marys PA” on Facebook.