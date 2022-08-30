BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District Brockway lost very few staff members over the summer to retirements, and the district came back to school last week after enhancing its special education department.
The district welcomed Stacy Rice to the staff. Rice is joining the staff with part-time special education teacher Brianna Dusch. Dusch will work at Jeff Tech in the morning and come to Brockway in the afternoon. Brockway is also expanding the time the social worker from the intermediate unit spends in the district. Brockway is also working with the intermediate unit to set up telemedicine machines in both schools to allow students to have secure medical visits without leaving school.
Rice comes to Brockway with 19 years of experience in special education, and she is excited to return to her hometown.
“Brockway is my alma mater,” Rice said. “My love for special education started here as a hugger for the Special Olympics,” she said. “I love not just working with the students, but with their families as well.”
Rice said that Brockway started her on her special education journey, and she said she can name Brockway teachers who encouraged her to go into special education.
“This is where my passion and inspiration to become a teacher started,” she said. “It’s great to be back home and a part of the Brockway Community. I always loved how the district is invested in the community.”
That community connection was important to Superintendent Jeff Vizza during his meeting with the staff as the year began.
The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School main hallway got a facelift from the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT). As the students enter, they will see art depicting the various subjects taught at the school. This is a continuation of the district’s gradual redesign of the school’s interior spaces. Most recently, Brockway added the district’s mission statement to the wall by the main entrance: “The mission of the Brockway Area School District, in partnership with our community, is to prepare our students to achieve their fullest potential in an ever-changing society.”
Vizza pointed to that mission statement in a meeting with his staff before students arrived for the year.
“Our community works very closely with our school, and vise versa,” Vizza said. “We are very interconnected here in Brockway.”
Vizza introduced his vision for the upcoming year with a study from Harvard in the 1950s suggesting that rats swimming in a tub could swim far more than others if they had hope. The rats with the most swimming stamina were domesticated rats, and they may have responded to the researchers by swimming harder. Vizza said that success is a mindset, and that the teachers can help foster that mindset in their students.
“Stay positive,” he said. “You can achieve more than you think you can with a strong mindset. Encourage our students to keep pushing through.”
The 2022-2023 year will be the closest to a normal year since the pandemic began. Brockway, like other districts, returns without mask requirements and shortened quarantine times if someone tests positive.
While COVID shutdowns may be a thing of the past, Brockway is planning on utilizing the five flexible instruction days granted by the PA Department of Education to keep school running uninterrupted through May. An in-service day is planned in November for teachers to prepare for flexible instruction days, but most teachers run their classes through the Google Classroom platform regularly. Parents will be given information on how the flexible instruction days work, which includes having both the high school and Brockway Area Elementary School operate on the same schedule those days, from 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The elementary school also got upgrades over the summer. The district installed an ADA-complaint entrance by the kindergarten doors and a new secure vestibule at the main elementary entrance. The vestibule is similar to the one installed last year at the high school, and will allow parents to quickly drop off items for their children without having to go all the way to the offices. Deliveries can also be left there.
Vizza told his staff to keep focused on moving the students forward.
“Make an impact,” he said.