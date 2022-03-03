DuBOIS — The Christ the King Memory Warriors team, advocating for Alzheimer’s awareness, research, support and care each year, held its kickoff fundraiser Feb. 26.
Helen McKendree, one of the team captains who has also worked as a beautician at Christ the King Manor for 20 years, said the event was a great success. The two dedicated Alzheimer’s units at the manor sponsor the team.
“Hopefully, we can do more larger events in the future,” she said.
The Feb. 26 fundraiser brought in $1,931, McKendree said. There was a basket raffle, homemade meatballs, which the manor’s activity department helped make, and fellowship enjoyed by everyone.
The cause is near and dear to team members’ hearts, including McKendree herself, being that her father, Jack Carlson, died with Alzheimer’s.
Each year, CTKMW team member Tom Berryhill is one of the top fundraisers, participating in memory of his late wife of 50 years, Sonja “Sonie” Berryhill. He also volunteered at the manor for years in honor of her.
“He has really inspired our team,” said McKendree of Berryhill.
Teams typically start fundraising several months prior to the Tri-County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which was held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to its in-person entirety at the DuBois City Park in 2021.
With more than 100 participants last year, the walk raised more than $34,000 for the the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a news release. The CTKMW team was the top fundraiser last year, coming in at more than $11,000.
This year’s Alzheimer’s Walk is set for Oct. 8 at the DuBois City Park.
“We are currently working on starting a support group that is so needed in this area,” McKendree noted.
For more information on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage and type in the DuBois zip code “15801.”