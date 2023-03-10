DuBOIS — For 19-year-old Madison Sohnen, growing up in the foster care system was just a stepping stone she needed to lead her to where she is today.
Sohnen, who now lives in her own apartment in the new transitional/independent living units at Pentz Run Youth Services in DuBois, has been in therapeutic foster care since she was 14 years old.
During the pandemic era, Sohnen anxiously watched the construction of the new Pentz Run facility for older youth, located across from the 18-bed group home/shelter on Daly Street.
PRYS’ transitional and independent living programs allow older youth who start out at the group home to remain in the care of the program, while also enjoying the perks of gaining independence as they transition into adulthood, said Executive Director Deb Gregori.
Eager for her own space, Sohnen was able to move into the new building in early 2022, and then, into her own apartment with Pentz Run last summer.
“I got to pick my own room –I was so excited,” she said.
Sohnen is also in her first year at Penn State DuBois and a criminal justice major, hoping to specialize in forensic facial reconstruction and assist the FBI one day.
The expansion of services at Pentz Run has made it possible for youth to have a smooth transition into adulthood, acquiring the skills they need to live on their own, said Gregori.
There are both perks and downsides to growing up in the foster care system, said Sohnen. Having to start over multiple times and adjust to new people has been a challenge. But, she is still close with the family who fostered her for over two years. They remain a great support system, as well as her therapist, whom she has known for several years.
Being a part of the residential program at Pentz Run has given Sohnen the guidance and coping tools she has needed, Sohnen said. One of her favorite things to do is read, also having worked at the local library over the summer.
Sohnen has always been an overachiever, having done dual enrollment classes in high school to get ahead.
Moving into the new building allowed her to finally begin to find stability on her own, something she takes pride in.
“I put in the work, and I earned it,” Sonhen said. “That made me feel good about it.”
Gregori said Sohnen will be with Pentz Run until she is 21 years old, coming back during the summers after she transfers to Penn State University in State College to complete her education.
The future is bright
Sohnen’s big dreams continue to grow. She enjoys traveling, having already gone to places like New York City, and will be headed to Switzerland this summer as part of an honors program. She also talks about plans to live in Washington D.C. for a summer, where she will be a part of a mentorship for kids in the foster care system.
When she is away, Gregori says she worries about Sohnen as if she were her own child. Staff members at PRYS grow very close to the youth there, and vice versa.
One of Sohnen’s missions is to also set an example for other youth just like herself.
“I would encourage them to work hard in school. Focus on something you like, something constructive. Make school your outlet in a positive way,” she says.
Sohnen noted that people tend to associate certain stereotypes with places like Pentz Run, such as that the youth there are juvenile delinquents. But, the majority of them are not; they come from unfortunate situations and require a little more guidance to get where they need to be in life.
Sohnen is a great example of a foster-care success story, said Gregori and PRYS Assistant Director Rachel Holland. This is only the beginning for her.
Pentz Run has provided Sohnen many opportunities she may not have had otherwise, she said, something she is forever grateful for.
“For people who are in the system, it gives them a chance to work on themselves and make their own choices, once they earn them,” Sohnen said. “It’s up to you to make your life better.”