DuBOIS — A temporary preliminary injunction to halt the City of DuBois’ buyout of indicted city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s contract remains in effect because Wednesday’s hearing in Clearfield County Court was started but not completed.
The hearing, held before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, started at 9 a.m., but due to Ammerman’s schedule, he had to end it by noon. He said he would have the deputy court administrator speak to all counsel involved to get an idea of how much time needs to be allotted for the remainder of the hearing and get that scheduled for a later date.
On Aug. 25 following legal action by three DuBois residents, Ammerman granted a preliminary injunction which prevents the DuBois City Council from making any additional payments to Suplizio through the end of the current city council board term. The temporary order also prohibits the council members from entering into any new contract or binding agreement with Suplizio pending further order of the court, and to refrain from making any pension distributions, including but not limited to, distribution of the city manager’s contribution to the pension fund pending further court order.
According to civil court documents, plaintiffs Jennifer Jackson, Elliot Gelfand and Mike Clement filed a “complaint in equity seeking declaratory judgment and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief” on Aug. 25 in the county’s prothonotary/clerk of courts office. Jackson and Gelfand are running unopposed in the November general election and are the presumptive city council members who will take office in January 2024.
The defendants are listed in the court documents as the City of DuBois, Suplizio, in his individual capacity and in his capacity as city manager, Ed Walsh, in his capacity as mayor and president of the council, Diane Bernardo, in her capacity as vice president of the council, James Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz, as city councilmen, and the city council board for the City of DuBois.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs included Thomas W. King III, Thomas E. Breth, and Joshua D. Brown, of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP of Butler.
Attorneys representing the City of DuBois and city council were city Solicitor Toni Cherry and Lee Grace Valigorsky of Gleason, Cherry & Cherry, L.L.P.. DuBois.
Suplizio was being represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the city council members listed in the injunction complaint approved negotiating a buyout of Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined. The only council member who voted against the buyout was Pat Reasinger, who was recently appointed.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, was not fired on Aug. 14, and it was stated that a second vote would be necessary once a buyout is negotiated. Council members were not prepared with an amount of a potential buyout. The buyout of Suplizio’s contract, however, was not listed on the agenda at this week’s council meeting.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
On Aug. 16 during a pretrial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio and was given a deadline of Aug. 31. However, according to the Clearfield County Court Administration Office, the deadline to file those additional charges has been extended until sometime after Labor Day because DuBois District Judge David Meholick, last Friday, sent a letter to the court administration office, informing the court that he has recused himself from further hearings involving Suplizio. There was no reason given in the letter as to why Meholick recused himself. The Administrative Office of PA Courts will have to assign a senior magisterial district judge to a preliminary hearing if additional charges are filed against Suplizio. When charges were filed against Suplizio on March 20, a preliminary hearing was waived at Meholick’s office that same day. Bail was set at $100,000, unsecured.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys offered a number of exhibits to the court including Suplizio’s employment contracts as city manager, his contracts with respect to both the water system and sewer system, criminal charges pending against Suplizio, a copy of the consolidation agreement with Sandy Township, and several provisions from the city code. They also argued that Suplizio’s salary is not legal in the state of Pennsylvania.
Cherry argued that the injunction should have never been granted because the reasons given by the plaintiffs, such as irreparable harm to the City of DuBois, are not appropriate. She said the only harm that is asserted can be compensated with monetary damages, which is the only issue. The plaintiffs have asked the court not to pay Suplizio and by doing so his ongoing wages cannot be paid even though he is still an employee of the city and the city has been put in the position of being in violation of the Pennsylvania Wage Act. Cherry also argued that the city has an operating fund available of over $4 million. She said she was planning to file preliminary objections to the complaint this week.
Shaw noted that the hearing on Wednesday was for temporary injunction and not permanent injunction. If the court were to grant a temporary injunction, then a hearing on permanent injunction would later be scheduled. His arguments were similar to Cherry’s and noted that Suplizio is innocent until proven guilty and that it is the city’s duty to honor its contracts with Suplizio. Shaw said the city has found no money missing and cited treasurer reports from earlier this year.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys called Walsh to testify. Walsh said that he has served three years as mayor and previously served nine years as a council member. Walsh was questioned about Suplizio’s contract, which went into effect on March 9, 2015, with a term of 10 years. Walsh said Suplizio has about 1 1/2 years left on his contract, which would amount to a salary of $160,000.
A new hearing date to continue discussion of the injunction has not yet been scheduled.