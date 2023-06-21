ST. MARYS — Following recent Community Development Block Grant (GDBG) public hearings, City of St. Marys Council members heard about tentative projects for the 2023 funds available.
Tina Gradizzi, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of St. Marys, presented these proposed projects during Monday evening’s council meeting.
The 2023 CDBG allotment is $314,755, said Gradizzi, which is an increase of $147 from last year.
Five projects were presented, including a request from St. Marys Little League for installation of turf to the infield. The requested amount is $124,943. Gradizzi noted that there is the need to research eligibility for this.
The City of St. Marys has also requested multi-year CDBG funding to assist with the reconstruction of Ash Street. The total project cost for phase one, from Brusselles Street to Kaul Avenue, is $716,188. Property owners will need to be surveyed for this.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is requesting funds for an ADA surface for the Playland replacement project at Memorial Park, in the amount of $140,000. It was noted that CDBG funds would be matched to a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that is currently being reviewed. There is also a Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant application that has been submitted for this, as well as $52,000 received from community sources.
The city has also requested $77,430 for spot blight and/or history preservation.
Lastly, a request for $56,655 was requested for administrative funds.
Gradizzi noted that these projects are tentative, and will be brought back before council in July or August.