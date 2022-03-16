ST. MARYS — There is less than a month left for runners and walkers to pre-register for the 12th Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk.
The annual event, set for April 16 at 9 a.m., takes place at Benzinger Park and benefits the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Organizers Carly Frank and her sister, Taylor Grimm, of St. Marys, lost their mother Becky unexpectedly to a brain aneurysm rupture. Since then, they have made it their mission to spread awareness and education.
“The Brain Aneurysm Foundation aspires towards a life without death or disabilities caused by brain aneurysm ruptures. The foundation wants to keep families and communities whole and keep people in the work force. Brain aneurysms are treatable, which is why identifying an aneurysm before rupture is critical,” according to its website.
COVID-19 didn’t completely stop the hop last year, said Frank, but nonprofit organizations like the BAF have been impacted.
“We are so thankful that we are able to host this event, and that the support has continued, despite the COVID pandemic,” Frank said.
Last year’s pre-Easter race drew in around 225 participants, some of whom travel quite a distance to participate. One of the main goals of the event is to bring survivors and people together who can be a support system for one another, Grimm and Frank said.
“Our community never ceases to amaze me — every year they show up and help raise awareness and show continued support,” said Frank.
Organizers are still encouraging masking, although it’s an outdoor event.
Visit https://www.bafound.org/event/12th-annual-bunny-hop-5k-run-walk/ to register and The Bunny Hop 5K Run/Walk on Facebook.