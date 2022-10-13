ST MARYS — “The 3 Breastketeers” held the Fourth Annual Breast Cancer Dice Run on Sept. 25, welcoming a large crowd dressed in pink to help support Elk County patients in their battle against cancer.
The group’s story began with three friends who grew up together since high school, continuing to stay good friends, said Darlene Eckert of St. Marys. In 2018, Eckert, MaryLou Zuchelli of Treasure Lake and the late Chris Rieder of St. Marys were all diagnosed with breast cancer one month apart via their yearly mammograms.
“All three of us underwent chemo and radiation and had to travel to DuBois for our treatments. Unfortunately, Chris lost her battle and passed away three years ago, so going forward, everything is done in her memory,” said Eckert.
Including proceeds from the Dice Run, The Breastketeers have distributed more than $50,000 worth of gas cards, Eckert said, which are given to the chemo and radiation departments at Hahne Cancer Center to assist Elk County patients with travel expenses.
The 3 Breasketeers also promote education and awareness, encouraging women to get mammograms regularly. Speaking from their own story, they wouldn’t have known about their cancer without one, said Eckert.
In a news release, Eckert noted that she also sends out hundreds of dollars worth of gas cards each month to patients and families who are traveling to places like Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
“Right now, there are 65 patients getting chemo from Elk County, and numerous patients getting radiation, so the need to raise more money is necessary,” said Eckert.
The dice run encompassed local businesses, too, including Wildwoods Bar and Grill, Cooper Fox Winery, Gunner’s, the St. Marys Eagles Club and the Fox Township Firemen’s Club.
Eckert’s daughter, Katie Lanzel, thanked everyone who attended the Dice Run in a Facebook post:
“Today was amazing. Words cannot express how thankful we are for everyone who has helped us help others through this amazing cause,” she said. “Please reach out for you, your family members, friend, anyone in need. We want to help you.”
Checks can be made payable to “The 3 Breastketeers” and sent to:
Darlene Eckert
102 Elk Road
St. Marys, PA 15857