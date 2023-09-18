ST. MARYS — The 3 Breastketeers will host their fifth annual Breast Cancer Dice Run on Sunday, Sept. 24, continuing to raise funds for Elk County cancer patients in need.
The story of The 3 Breastketeers started with three women who grew up together and were diagnosed with breast cancer weeks apart; Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, Mary Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, a nurse at Penn Highlands Healthcare, and the late Chris Rieder of St. Marys.
This benefit is another way to keep Rieder’s memory alive by “paying it forward” to help those beginning their journey with cancer.
The Dice Run will help to raise funds for gasoline gift cards, which are distributed to Elk County patients battling cancer and driving to their treatments in places such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Ohio and Buffalo, New York. The group also promotes education and prevention measures, encouraging women to get their mammograms.
Since it was created in 2018, the organization has raised and donated $90,000 to cancer patients, said co-founder Darlene Eckert. The need for this assistance is still so great, that the group has trouble keeping up.
The 3 Breastketeers work closely with the Hahne Cancer Cancer at Penn Highlands DuBois, as staff help them to distribute gas cards to Elk County patients, said Eckert. Each gas card sent also includes a note of encouragement and personalized message.
Eckert noted that recipients and their families are also extremely grateful for the help.
All on-road vehicles are welcome to participate in the event. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Wildwoods Bar and Grill in St. Marys. Participants are encouraged to great creative and deck out their vehicles in the color pink.
Stops will include the Fox Township Firemen’s Club, Copper Fox Winery, Gunners restaurant, St. Marys Eagles and then returning to Wildwoods Bar and Grill, where prizes will be awarded.
T-shirts are also available at Dave’s Pro Shop on Erie Avenue or by calling 814-834-6116.
Monetary donations for the cause can be sent to Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.