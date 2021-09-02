ST. MARYS — The third annual Breast Cancer Dice Run, funding gasoline cards for patients battling cancer, is set for Sept. 26.
“The 3 Breastketeers” began with three women who grew up together and were diagnosed with breast cancer weeks apart; Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, Mary Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, a nurse at Penn Highlands Healthcare, and the late Chris Rieder of St. Marys.
The three remained friends over the years, said Eckert, who’s cancer was stage one, Zuchelli stage two and Rieder, stage three. It spread to her brain, and Rieder has been gone for over a year. The group still does everything in her memory, keeping the “3” in the name.
The Breastketeers raise funds to provide gas cards to Elk County residents traveling to places like DuBois, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, New York and Cleveland, Ohio, for cancer treatments.
Eckert says cards are purchased from Sheetz in $25 increments, then given to the chemotherapy and radiation departments at Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois, distributed to patients there.
People also message Eckert, she said, inquiring about help for a loved one in need, and she is sure to provide what she can with a letter of encouragement, she said, just sending out $700 worth of cards Aug. 30, benefiting seven different families.
Zuchelli also helps provide cards to people in need, said Eckert.
This will be the group’s third annual Dice Run, which was not held last year due to COVID-19, said Eckert. Registration will be held from noon-1 p.m. at Wildwoods Bar and Grill in St. Marys on Sept. 26, and all on-road vehicles are invited.
The run’s stops include Wildwoods Bar and Grill, Fox Township Firemen’s Club in Kersey, Copper Fox Winery, Gunner’s Restaurant and the St. Marys Eagles 536.
Prizes will be awarded at the ride’s last stop, according to the event flyer. Attendees are encouraged to dress and decorate their vehicles in pink for breast cancer awareness.
Monetary contributions may be sent to Darlene Eckert, 102 Elk Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Call 814-834-6116 to order a shirt available by Dave’s Pro Shop.