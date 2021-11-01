DUBOIS — Staff members of The Beauty Bar in DuBois have finished up their annual 31 Days of Halloween makeup challenge on the salon’s Facebook page, but the campaign is about more than just showing off some spooky looks.
Salon owner Cori Pifer first saw the idea on Instagram when she was working at another salon. She liked the idea so she did a week of makeup looks for Halloween. When she opened The Beauty Bar in 2016, she and her co-owner at the time planned to do the entire 31 days of makeup looks.
“Every year we make up a calendar, and we just come up with generalized ideas of what the day is going to be,” Pifer said. “So say we just put down ‘pumpkin’ or ‘dolls’ and then it's up to everybody to interpret it however they want and do whatever they want to do.”
At first, she was interested in it because she didn’t know of anyone else in the area who offered special effects makeup, and it was something she was interested in.
Pifer said this is not only because it’s enjoyable to do the more complex Halloween looks, but it also showcases the kind of looks and Halloween makeup customers can get from the salon. She also uses this as a fundraiser, donating any money made on Halloween/special effects makeup to a charity each year.
“Each year, we donate all of what we make on Halloween day towards a charity, so it was also more about getting attention that we did, because I don’t think anyone really knew we did it. Now, it’s to the point where people, the month leading up to October, are talking about how they can’t wait for it to happen” Pifer said.
Most years, Pifer would donate the money to the Hahne Cancer Center or the wig center because her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when the salon first opened. She is still planning to donate some to the Breast Cancer Research Center this year, but also to DuBois Village in the form of gift baskets for some residents.
Pifer stays involved in the community, also helping with Penn State Thon, doing face painting for Relay for Life, and donating to Catholic Charities and for multiple sclerosis.
“I just feel like owning a business, that’s one of the nice added bonuses of having a business is it makes you able to do stuff like that. I mean, just being a person working a regular job, you don’t really get put in the position to be able to give back as much,” Pifer said.
She and longtime employee Seneca Shaffer have the most experience doing the Halloween challenge and coming up with special makeup looks. Both agreed that as they have continued the challenge each year, the requests have gotten more extravagant.
Pifer was contacted this year by the local Spirit Halloween store to come teach their employees the basics of what makeup they sell and how to use it, and what products aren’t used as much or what they prefer.
The salon located on South Main Street is fully stocked with not only makeup needed for “glam” looks, but during the time leading up to Halloween it is also stocked with anything the girls might need for special effects. Each of the employees is encouraged to participate in the 31 Days of Halloween makeup challenge and learn new skills.
“Even when it comes to the Halloween makeups we do that are really just beauty makeups, they’re still more over the top,” Pifer said. “I like the big transformation.”
She said this is a nice change of pace from the standard “natural tone brown smokey eye,” but even when it's a beauty look, it makes the person feel so much prettier because it’s “a step above just being pretty makeup, it's a whole other person.”
Pifer said none of her employees, herself included, were formally trained for special effects makeup. They learn more and try harder looks as they go during the challenge, working with prosthetics and figuring out the best techniques for different looks.
“It’s just kind of like trial and error. So I feel like the longer the girls are here, aside from myself Seneca has been here the longest and each year I feel like ours get more difficult as they go on,” Pifer said.
Until this year, Pifer has done a look for almost all 31 days of the challenge. She and her employees try to plan to have at least two looks to post for each theme day during the month. She has seen the increased excitement on Facebook leading up to the challenge each year, and then people being sad when it's over.
According to Shaffer, if it's someone’s first year in the shop, they are told to do whatever they’re comfortable with or what they can to start learning. The next year, they hope to get them more involved with it.
Pifer and her employees also find other reasons to create over-the-top makeup looks throughout the year. They also do 12 Days of Christmas looks, and sometimes post special Valentines Day or Easter, and other holiday looks to the Facebook page.
“We just try to do as much as we can with it because we do enjoy it as much as it kind of taxes us a little, it also is enjoyable to do and it's something neat to look back on that you did do and did accomplish,” Pifer said.